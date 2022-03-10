Netflix comedy ‘Space Force’ returns for season two

It took some time, but Hector Duran and the cast of “Space Force” are back in action.

“This whole COVID thing messed up everything,” Duran says. “Our show got delayed nearly two years.”

Season two of the Netflix comedy is currently streaming.

“Space Force” continues the story of Mark R. Naird, played by Steve Carell, a decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force.

His world is suddenly turned upside down when he is instead tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the U.S. Armed Forces: Space Force.

The first season followed his journey in finding new recruits, training them, and preparing them for their goal to get “boots on the moon” per the orders of the president.

Duran portrays Julio Díaz a dimwitted, yet driven recruit being trained for the Space Force mission.

Now, under a new administration, Gen. Naird and his dysfunctional but endearing crew have four months to prove that Space Force is worth keeping around.

Duran says during the first season, the cast got to do a ton of rope work as they were floating in space.

“In season two, we’re back on Earth,” he says with a laugh. “There are new characters for the audience to get acquainted with.”

Duran has also seen his character grow over the course of the two seasons – albeit very little.

In the first season, Díaz is a new recruit in the program and finding his footing.

“This season, Julio’s position is a little bit more solidified as one of the spacemen,” he says. “While is growth is limited, Julio is not the smartest. He and his best friend, Obie Hanrahan, come in to mess stuff up. Our characters are the funny ones that shouldn’t have made it into the Space Force. Everyone else is a smart scientist and we’re these high school type characters.”

Duran’s experience on the TV series has been one he doesn’t take for granted.

The ensemble cast features veteran actors such as Carell, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy O. Yang.

“Every day on set was like a master class,” he says. “Each one of the actors have amazing careers and they come together to create a new magic at the highest level possible.”

Duran is born and raised in Los Angeles and he fell in love with arts and entertainment at the age of 9, when he tried out for his school’s play.

That same year, he was approached by talent scouts while he was at the mall with his family who suggested he sign up for their acting program which included classes and a showcase. He would go on to complete the program and receive five offers from the six managers and agents at the showcase.

After he signed on with a manager, Duran booked a role in a University of Southern California student thesis film before landing a role in an episode of Showtime’s “Shameless.”

He got a breakout role in Disney’s “McFarland, USA.”

It’s also not lost on Duran that he’s one of the very few Latinos in “Space Force.”

“I’m extremely honored to represent my community in a positive light,” he says. “A lot of the roles that Latinos get in the industry, they aren’t the prettiest parts. I feel extremely honored to shine a positive light on my community.”

Now streaming

The second season of “Space Force,” is currently streaming on Netflix