Ebony Isis Booth ready to celebrate NM as the new host of ‘¡Colores!’

Ebony Isis Booth is a conversationalist.

A moment sitting down with her is like talking to a longtime friend.

This is the atmosphere the Albuquerque resident wants to bring to the New Mexico PBS series, “¡Colores!”

Sure it’s taken some adjustment.

“I’ve been in a production background getting the technicalities of it down,” she says. “Then with my natural self, being inquisitive and curious about who people are and what makes them unique. Realizing that we’re individuals and walking miracles.”

“¡Colores!” has been around since 1989 and celebrates the creative spirit found in the Land of Enchantment.

The weekly TV series shares in-depth and inspirational stories about New Mexico’s diverse arts, culture and history.

It airs at 4 p.m. Saturday on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

“It’s been such an amazing opportunity,” Booth says.

Booth learned of the TV series when she moved to New Mexico in 2015 from Denver. She began to curate community engagement events called “Burque Noir,” which gave her the opportunity to not only learn about the landscape in New Mexico, but figure out where the artists were.

“The show was a way to get a feel for a variety and a spectrum for art,” she says. “It helped me make connections and I’ve been enchanted by it.”

During the Saturday, March 12 broadcast, Booth sits down with Kewa cartoonist Ricardo Caté.

Caté is published in the Santa Fe New Mexican and talks about his sense of humor and how he developed ways to communicate with children about COVID safety.

“He’s brilliant and he encompasses so much,” she says. “His work comes out in single panel 3-inch by 4-inch images. To have that wit and satire, it’s a gift. I’m fascinated with people who are so clear in their purpose.”

Booth is a natural when it comes to being in front of the camera.

Her biggest challenge is trying to nail down the essence of one person’s miracle.

“I want the audience to witness their brilliance and what tension they are experiencing and what they are having to overcome,” she says “I want to capture the person’s motivation and their drive to create. Oh, I try to figure all of that out in eight minutes.”

Booth is already basking in the new connections she’s made hosting the series.

She hopes that the audience can see the show through a new lens with her at the helm.

“I’m a daughter of the diaspora,” she says. “I hold space and am in the community. Black folks represent less than 3% of the population in the state. To be able to be in involved in this is dope, creative and humanistic.”

ON TV

“¡Colores!” will air at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. Ebony Isis Booth is the new host of the series.