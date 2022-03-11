 Ebony Isis Booth ready to celebrate NM as the new host of '¡Colores!' - Albuquerque Journal

Ebony Isis Booth ready to celebrate NM as the new host of ‘¡Colores!’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Ebony Isis Booth is the new host of the long-running New Mexico PBS series, “¡Colores!” (Courtesy of New Mexico PBS)

Ebony Isis Booth is a conversationalist.

A moment sitting down with her is like talking to a longtime friend.

This is the atmosphere the Albuquerque resident wants to bring to the New Mexico PBS series, “¡Colores!”

Sure it’s taken some adjustment.

“I’ve been in a production background getting the technicalities of it down,” she says. “Then with my natural self, being inquisitive and curious about who people are and what makes them unique. Realizing that we’re individuals and walking miracles.”

“¡Colores!” has been around since 1989 and celebrates the creative spirit found in the Land of Enchantment.

The weekly TV series shares in-depth and inspirational stories about New Mexico’s diverse arts, culture and history.

It airs at 4 p.m. Saturday on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

“It’s been such an amazing opportunity,” Booth says.

Booth learned of the TV series when she moved to New Mexico in 2015 from Denver. She began to curate community engagement events called “Burque Noir,” which gave her the opportunity to not only learn about the landscape in New Mexico, but figure out where the artists were.

Virgil Ortiz, left, and Ebony Isis Booth on the set of “¡Colores!” (Courtesy of New Mexico PBS)

“The show was a way to get a feel for a variety and a spectrum for art,” she says. “It helped me make connections and I’ve been enchanted by it.”

During the Saturday, March 12 broadcast, Booth sits down with Kewa cartoonist Ricardo Caté.

Caté is published in the Santa Fe New Mexican and talks about his sense of humor and how he developed ways to communicate with children about COVID safety.

“He’s brilliant and he encompasses so much,” she says. “His work comes out in single panel 3-inch by 4-inch images. To have that wit and satire, it’s a gift. I’m fascinated with people who are so clear in their purpose.”

Booth is a natural when it comes to being in front of the camera.

Her biggest challenge is trying to nail down the essence of one person’s miracle.

“I want the audience to witness their brilliance and what tension they are experiencing and what they are having to overcome,” she says “I want to capture the person’s motivation and their drive to create. Oh, I try to figure all of that out in eight minutes.”

Booth is already basking in the new connections she’s made hosting the series.

She hopes that the audience can see the show through a new lens with her at the helm.

“I’m a daughter of the diaspora,” she says. “I hold space and am in the community. Black folks represent less than 3% of the population in the state. To be able to be in involved in this is dope, creative and humanistic.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

ON TV
“¡Colores!” will air at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 12, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. Ebony Isis Booth is the new host of the series.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos must address their 'bigs' problem
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes ... Here are some extra notes, quotes and stats I emptied out of the old notebook after Wednesday's Mountain West Tournament game between UNM and ...
2
Cook finds wallet with $2K, returns it to owner
ABQnews Seeker
Grateful man praises ABQ's virtue after ... Grateful man praises ABQ's virtue after wallet, cash returned
3
Emptying the Notebook: UNLV couldn't slow UNM's dynamic duo
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra odds & ... Here are some extra odds & ends, videos, quotes, notes, stats and more from Saturday night's UNLV at UNM game in the Pit.
4
Boxing Bear moves brewing operations to its Firestone taproom
Blogs
Operations manager and part owner Jay ... Operations manager and part owner Jay Knigge said the new space has 10,000 square-feet for the brewing operations.
5
Filmmaker didn't let COVID stop him from creating movies
Blogs
'The Wrong Guy' will screen as ... 'The Wrong Guy' will screen as part of 'Local Shorts 3' at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Cineport 10 in Las Cruces.
6
Emptying the Notebook: Mid-range Mash nearly pulls it off ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, stats, video and more from Monday's UNM Lobos game in Fresno, California.
7
Isn't it too early to call for the repeal ...
ABQnews Seeker
Committee report on how well it ... Committee report on how well it is working is due June 30
8
North Valley crematorium plan burns residents, businesses
ABQnews Seeker
Neighbors cite toxins, smell as points ... Neighbors cite toxins, smell as points of concern
9
Emptying the Notebook: Mashburn continues quiet domination
ABQnews Seeker
Here are extra notes, quotes, stats, ... Here are extra notes, quotes, stats, videos and whatever else I could empty out of the notebook after UNM's win over Air Force.