Post-metal band Sumac to play at Sister

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Metal band Sumac will perform at Sister in Downtown Albuquerque on Saturday, March 12. (Courtesy of Thrill Jockey)

After nearly two years of not performing, Aaron Turner has spent the last few days rehearsing.

He’s been getting the muscle memory strong again so he can head out on tour.

“The first show is coming up,” he says. “Performing live is a vital part of life. From the last couple of years, we’ve been missing the things that bring us joy. Getting back to that is one way to begin to lift our spirits again.”

Turner is one-third of the post-metal trio Sumac. He is joined by Nick Yacyshyn and Brian Cook on stage.

The band is touring for the first time since the release of its 2020 album, “May You Be Held.” They will perform at Sister in Downtown Albuquerque on Saturday, March 12.

Turner says the album is centered on unification and divergence, imbued with the uncertainty inherent in that cycle and mining the hopes, frustrations, and desire for connection within that uncertainty.

He says the album is also a reflection of his sense of humanism and compassion, partially informed by his navigation of fatherhood.

“There’s a lot that goes into tour,” he says. “Leaving home has its own weight. That’s never an easy thing to do. We’ve been preparing ourselves musically. It’s been an interesting process.”

Sumac had been rehearsing recently and Turner says the guys were asked what show they were looking forward to.

“We all said Albuquerque,” he explains. “I always love returning home. It’s still a very special place. Sister is one of our favorite venues.”

Turner was born in Massachusetts but raised in New Mexico before moving to Boston to attend art school at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University.

“I can always bring something back with me,” he says of his trips back to New Mexico.

Working on the album also did have some challenges.

“Our drummer Nick is Canadian and we weren’t able to be in physical contact with each other,” Turner says. “When those restrictions were lifted, we started working on new material. That’s when we were able to start fleshing out the ideas.”

With four full-length albums under Sumac’s belt, there’s a lot of material to pull from.

Yet, Turner says it’s not quite that simple.

“A lot of our songs are very long,” he says. “This time around, we will have time to play four songs and that fills up the time we’re allotted. We try to choose and there are discussions of what feels right and which songs got together and give the right narrative.”

With that in mind, Turner says there are songs that can easily be rotated into the set each night.

“It always helps when we are playing songs that we like,” he says. “There’s an intention to each set and we want to have fun while performing.”

Sumac
With Blood spore, Patrick Shiroishi

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12

WHERE: Sister, 407 Central Ave. NW

HOW MUCH: $16, plus fees at eventbrite.com, vaccination card or negative test required


