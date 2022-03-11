 NHCC exhibit presents a transformative look at pop culture, religion, tradition, identity and more - Albuquerque Journal

NHCC exhibit presents a transformative look at pop culture, religion, tradition, identity and more

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Super Hombre (2015),” Tony Ortega, lithograph. 15×20 inches. (Courtesy of Tony Ortega)

There are many ways to how humans imagine alternative possibilities.

Plenty of examples will be front and center as “Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New Mexico and Beyond” opens at the National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum on Friday, March 11.

An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. The exhibit will run through December.

“It’s an exhibition inspired by the genres of speculative fiction,” says Jadira Gurulé, NHCC art museum & visual arts program manager. “It’s looking at folklore, futurism and everything in between.”

Gurulé says the exhibit features artworks that explore the intersections of art, science, technologies (both ancient and modern), cosmic-musings, future-oriented visions and more.

It engages with themes that are relevant in New Mexico (and beyond) with contributions from artists in New Mexico, across the nation, and internationally.

“Rainbow Flavor (2021),” Ryan Singer, acrylic on canvas. 16×20 inches. Collection of Chris and Kimberley Burchard. (Courtesy of Ryan Singer)

Gurulé says the expansive genre of speculative fiction which includes science fiction, fantasy, cosmology, futurism, horror, mythology, folklore and more are all points of inspiration. The artworks are created with a range of materials presenting transformative ideas on pop culture, religion, tradition, the environment, labor, history, identity, and the ways in which our pasts, presents and futures are deeply intertwined, she says. “Each artist’s work contributes to ongoing discussions about the liberatory potential of art and speculation in cultural criticism, disrupting the status quo, and imagining alternative ways of being, living, loving, and thriving,” she says.

There are 63 pieces of art from 31 artists in the exhibit.

Gurulé also overcame many challenges in curating the exhibit. With the pandemic having a hold on the whole world, she pivoted by conducting studio visits via Zoom.

“As I engaged with each artist that I came in contact with, they would create this whole new angle within their art,” she says. “It’s been a fulfilling and exploratory process in planning.

“Corazon Santo X (2014),” Marion Martinez, computer circuit boards, copper, resisters, CD. 11.25x8x.5 inches. (Courtesy of Marion Martinez)

“In planning it was interesting because there had to be a lot of trust built up between me and the artist. I had to prove to them that I was trustworthy with the direction of the exhibit. I also had to trust in their work since I wasn’t seeing it in person at the time.”

Gurulé says when visiting the museum to view the exhibit, make extra time to sit with each piece for a few moments.

“Many of the artists shared their thoughts in their object labels,” she says. “That’s where the meat of the story comes out. It’s one thing to come and just look. There’s a whole other takeaway when you take the time to bond with the piece.”

‘Fronteras del Futuro: Art in New Mexico and Beyond’
WHEN: 5-7 p.m. opening reception Friday, March 11; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday through December

WHERE: National Hispanic Cultural Center Art Museum, 1701 Fourth St. SW

HOW MUCH: Opening reception is free; $6 adults, $5 NM residents, Free for youth ages 16 and under at nhccnm.org


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Photography exhibit showcases Black roller skaters in California
Arts
Seventeen of Alejandro Sanchez's works will ... Seventeen of Alejandro Sanchez's works will be on display at Foto Forum Santa Fe beginning Friday, March 11, 2022.
2
Santa Fe's Meow Wolf makes list of most innovative ...
ABQnews Seeker
Meow Wolf continues to make an ... Meow Wolf continues to make an impression. ...
3
Bernalillo County Arts Board seeks artists for 2 public ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bernalillo County continues to grow its ... Bernalillo County continues to grow its public art program. On Monday, the Bernalillo County Arts Board announced that it is opening up application for ...
4
Inspired by the river nearby, settlers called the area ...
Arts
The name existed before Albuquerque was ... The name existed before Albuquerque was even an idea.
5
A quartet of Broadway royalty to deliver Disney classics ...
Arts
The national tour of 'Disney Princess: ... The national tour of 'Disney Princess: The Concert,' will make a stop at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Popejoy Hall.
6
Grandson to perform at Sunshine Theater
Arts
His debut album, 'Death of an ... His debut album, 'Death of an Optimist,' was released in December 2020.
7
Harwood Art Center event features three exhibits, hands-on art ...
Arts
The exhibit begins Monday, March 7 ... The exhibit begins Monday, March 7 and runs through April 14. There will be a community celebration set for April 2.
8
PBS special features music by Broadway duo Lerner and ...
Arts
The pair are honored with the ... The pair are honored with the TV special 'An Evening with Lerner and Loewe: Broadway in Concert,' which will air at 6 p.m. Sunday, ...
9
Pruning now can KO spring blooms
Arts
There is a rule of thumb ... There is a rule of thumb to apply to flowering shrubs, and I've written it many times, 'prune after the bloom.'