Teen charged with killing aunt, leading Rio Rancho police on chase

A 15-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his aunt Tuesday morning before stealing her SUV and leading police on a chase through Rio Rancho.

Rio Rancho Police Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy said Brayden Baldree is charged with an open count of murder in the death of 45-year-old Carmen Kester. She said he is also facing charges of tampering with evidence, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and reckless driving.

Baldree has been booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Charging documents were not available through online court records as of Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Reedy, who would not provide a charging document to the Journal, said officers responded around 11 a.m. to reports of a dead woman inside a home in the 1200 block of Mirador Loop NE. Police found Kester’s body at the home, and she was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Reedy said police identified Kester’s nephew, Baldree, as a person of interest in the case and discovered he had fled the home in Kester’s SUV. She said officers found the stolen SUV soon after with Baldree behind the wheel.

Reedy said Baldree led patrol officers on a chase that also involved the use of a police helicopter. She said with the help of New Mexico State Police and Town of Bernalillo Police Department, Baldree was taken into custody “without further incident.”