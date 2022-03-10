 Teen charged with killing aunt, leading Rio Rancho police on chase - Albuquerque Journal

Teen charged with killing aunt, leading Rio Rancho police on chase

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A 15-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his aunt Tuesday morning before stealing her SUV and leading police on a chase through Rio Rancho.

Rio Rancho Police Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy said Brayden Baldree is charged with an open count of murder in the death of 45-year-old Carmen Kester. She said he is also facing charges of tampering with evidence, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and reckless driving.

Baldree has been booked into the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center.

Charging documents were not available through online court records as of Wednesday afternoon. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Reedy, who would not provide a charging document to the Journal, said officers responded around 11 a.m. to reports of a dead woman inside a home in the 1200 block of Mirador Loop NE. Police found Kester’s body at the home, and she was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Reedy said police identified Kester’s nephew, Baldree, as a person of interest in the case and discovered he had fled the home in Kester’s SUV. She said officers found the stolen SUV soon after with Baldree behind the wheel.

Reedy said Baldree led patrol officers on a chase that also involved the use of a police helicopter. She said with the help of New Mexico State Police and Town of Bernalillo Police Department, Baldree was taken into custody “without further incident.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Teen charged with killing aunt, leading Rio Rancho police ...
ABQnews Seeker
A 15-year-old boy is accused of ... A 15-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting his aunt Tuesday morning before stealing her SUV and leading police on a chase through Rio ...
2
County, city officials resume in-person meetings
ABQnews Seeker
with the public in attendance — ... with the public in attendance — are back in Bernalillo County. Two years after COVID-19 prompted the Bernalillo County Commission to take its bimonthly ...
3
Weekly hospitalizations decline
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico reported 341 new COVID-19 ... New Mexico reported 341 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and 16 more deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 7,026 since the start of the ...
4
Indian Health Service head nominated amid tough challenges
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he ... President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he is nominating veteran health administrator Roselyn Tso to oversee the federal agency that delivers health care to more ...
5
Frontier to debut nonstop ABQ-Nevada flight
ABQnews Seeker
Frontier Airlines is planning to launch ... Frontier Airlines is planning to launch a new, twice-weekly nonstop flight between Albuquerque and Las Vegas, Nevada, in May, according to a release from ...
6
Lawmakers expect more crime, tax bills in 2023 session
ABQnews Seeker
Governor must act on most bills ... Governor must act on most bills passed in this year’s session before Wednesday.
7
Governor signs budget bill, crime package in advance of ...
ABQnews Seeker
In the final hours before a ... In the final hours before a bill action deadline, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed off Wednesday on a $8.5 billion spending plan for the ...
8
Lujan Grisham rejects big judicial raises, ‘junior’ spending bill
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected legislation ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham rejected legislation Wednesday that would have granted pay raises of 33% for justices and judges, authorized $50 million for a ...
9
TOP OF MIND: What are your thoughts about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Click here to tell us: ... Click here to tell us: What are your thoughts about the city initially limiting clients at the planned Gateway Center to women only? ...