 Blackouts are bad for New Mexico business - Albuquerque Journal

Blackouts are bad for New Mexico business

By Ralph Mims / Economic development consultant, city of rio communities

As a three-decade veteran economic development professional, some of the major benefits I tout when encouraging companies to move to or expand in New Mexico are our great weather, lack of natural disasters, and plentiful and inexpensive electricity.

PNM has been a great partner in helping us attract such major organizations as Facebook, Netflix and Amazon.

The recent news regarding potential blackouts this and next summer risks killing all the momentum we’ve been achieving in attracting these powerhouses and others we are courting to the Land of Enchantment.

These companies need to know they will have reliable electricity and, if that’s not possible, they will move to a state that will provide it.

Reading the news articles that have come out is very upsetting. It seems the blame properly resides squarely on the Public Regulation Commission’s shoulders. Years of poor decisions by this agency now mean the entire state will suffer. I support the attorney general in his investigation.

I am grateful that, with the governor’s leadership, the Energy Transition Act was enacted and, starting in 20223, the PRC commissioners will be appointed by the governor rather than elected. The PRC’s delays, inaction and poor decision-making are negatively impacting utilities and customers throughout the state, and that is bad not only for New Mexicans, but also for business and potential businesses considering moving to New Mexico.

I am tired of seeing New Mexico at the bottom of all the good lists and the top of all the bad lists. I urge the Public Regulation Commission to work with the experts and figure out solutions now, including rectifying these PRC failures.

Time is truly of the essence. The health and well-being of New Mexicans depend on it, and a future of good jobs and great companies moving here is counting on it.


