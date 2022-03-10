 County, city officials resume in-person meetings - Albuquerque Journal

County, city officials resume in-person meetings

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

The Bernalillo County Commission will resume in-person meetings March 15, 2022 after conducting them virtually for the past two years. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Public meetings — with the public in attendance — are back in Bernalillo County.

Two years after COVID-19 prompted the Bernalillo County Commission to take its bimonthly meetings virtual, officials announced Wednesday plans to resume in-person sessions. The first in-person commission meeting since 2020 will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at its new chambers in the Alvarado Square building.

The news comes just days after Albuquerque City Council President Isaac Benton announced the City Council, too, would return to in-person sessions starting March 21, though it is opening its first meeting only to elected officials, some city staff and the media. The public can still only offer live comment via Zoom. But a council spokesman said the plan is to allow the public back into the chambers starting April 4, while maintaining a Zoom option for residents who still prefer participating remotely.

Bernalillo County, meanwhile, is taking certain precautions as it reopens meetings to public attendance.

It will limit the crowd to 78 people — or 50% of the chambers’ capacity — and ask people to leave an empty seat between them. The county is not requiring masks but “highly” encouraging them, according to a news release.

“This is so exciting to gather as a community again,” Commission Chair Adriann Barboa said in a statement. “The public can once again see us and talk to us, in person, in the new building.”

Barboa is among several leaders who took office during the pandemic and have not yet been part of in-person meetings. She and Commissioner Walt Benson joined the commission at the start of 2021.

Within the City Council, Tammy Fiebelkorn, Renee Grout, Louie Sanchez took office Jan. 1, 2022.

Benton said he eagerly anticipates returning to a normal format.

“We’ve had quite the adjustment to make (during the pandemic), but we’re looking forward to getting back in the chambers where we can see each other across the dais and wink and frown and do whatever we’re doing,” Benton said during this week’s virtual council meeting.


