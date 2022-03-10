ABQ City Council votes to gut mayoral emergency powers

Two years ago, at the dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Albuquerque City Council updated the emergency powers ordinance to grant new authority to the mayor during a public health crisis.

On Monday, the council essentially revoked it.

The legislative body — which has undergone significant turnover since March 2020 — voted 5-4 to limit the mayor’s command during an infectious disease outbreak that “presents a threat (to residents’) health or safety” or threatens to strain local medical resources.

Per the council’s 2020 action, the mayor could order the closure of streets and places of mass assembly, cancel city events, reallocate up to $1 million within the city’s budget to address the crisis and more.

But the change approved Monday eliminates that language and allows the mayor to issue only “advisories and recommendations” during a public health crisis.

Councilor Dan Lewis sponsored the change and said Monday that Mayor Tim Keller had hardly invoked his powers during COVID-19, deferring mostly to orders issued by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration.

But the city’s Chief Operating Officer Lawrence Rael, one of Keller’s highest-ranking appointees, said the mayor’s administration opposed removing the public health powers. He said the administration had relied on some of the procurement flexibility they provided, including to provide hotel rooms and vaccines for people who are homeless.

“There were some specific … situations that occurred in different areas of the city where we had to move quickly,” Rael said.

But Lewis dismissed that argument, saying he didn’t believe the powers bestowed by the 2020 ordinance change were the only path to handling such situations.

Those expenditures “could have been accomplished in a variety of ways, including (getting) support from the council,” he said.

Councilors Lewis, Renee Grout and Louie Sanchez — all of whom took office just this year — voted for the change along with Brook Bassan and Trudy Jones.

Councilors Isaac Benton, Pat Davis, Tammy Fiebelkorn and Klarissa Peña voted against it.