Sports Speak Up! Basketball teams’ losses in Vegas punctuates rough run for UNM sports

A VERY MIXED season ended (Wednesday) for the men’s basketball team in Vegas. Foul trouble had not plagued that team before, but indeed it did this time. Poor shooting, combined with loose defense on a so-so Alford squad did not have to occur. After blowing a 9-point first-half lead the Lobos were never really in it again. The formidable House/Mashburn Jr. guard combo never showed up. A Pyrrhic loss? Too many unnecessary fouls and too much whining did not bode well for this down, and sometimes up, team. Much soul-searching is needed now, Coach Pitino.

— Disappointed Alumnus-Season Ticket Holder

THIS JUST IN! (Lobo women’s basketball) loses to a team they have beaten twice before, men’s hoops lose again, softball loses a twinbill to a team that’s 2-11, and the men’s baseball team loses four games in Arizona by a combined score of 48-7. Can you be a fan anymore?

— KI