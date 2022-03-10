Lobos football needs answers when it comes to place-kicking

The field-goal kicking game for the University of New Mexico appears to be an area of concern.

That much can be seen during spring football.

The Lobos have three walk-on place-kickers: George Steinkamp, Zach Benedict and Luke Drzewiecki.

Steinkamp, a senior who excelled in soccer at Los Lunas, has the most experience. Yet his first year of football came in 2020, when he made 6 of 11 field-goal attempts for New Mexico. Last year, he backed up then-senior Andrew Shelley, and missed his only field-goal attempt. Instead, Steinkamp was the man when it came to kickoffs, booting the ball for 24 touchbacks out of 38 kickoffs.

Now, it’s his placement job, UNM coach Danny Gonzales said after Tuesday’s practice.

“Steinkamp is the one who has the most experience coming back,” Gonzales said. “Zach and Luke have done a good job. … They just need some experience.”

Benedict, a freshman out of Rio Rancho High, and Drzewiecki, a freshman from Shelby Township, Michigan, are capable and talented, both Gonzales and special teams coach Jamie Christian said, but they have yet to kick in an NCAA Division I football game.

“It’s not necessarily an area of concern,” said Christian, who is also the Lobos’ running backs coach. “We are capable, but we definitely got to improve. … We haven’t made a lot of kicks (during spring practices).”

Gonzales said the kicking game has shown inconsistency during the spring and that if it stays that way heading into the season, it could have a significant impact on UNM’s offense.

The Lobos have been known to go for it on fourth down under Gonzales, and that could continue if they don’t have a reliable kicker who can consistently connect from inside 42 yards, Gonzales said.

LANIER OUT: Sophomore wide receiver Keyonta Lanier has been out for the final two weeks of spring.

“He’s got some stuff he needs to take care of,” Gonzales said. “Academics, off-the-field stuff that he needs to work on.”

Lanier, from Long Beach Poly in California, had five catches for 87 yards and one touchdown last season.

“All of our kids need to do what is expected of them in the classroom,” Gonzales said. “He helped us last year, and the anticipation is that he’ll help us this year.”

DUST SETTLES FOR DANIELS: Gonzales could see a familiar quarterback when the Lobos play at LSU on Sept. 24.

Earlier this week, Jayden Daniels, the former Arizona State quarterback, announced that he is transferring to play at LSU, where he could become the starter. Gonzales, entering his third season as Lobos head coach, worked as the defensive coordinator at ASU before coming to UNM and got to know Daniels.

“Jayden is a very talented young man,” said Gonzales, who was with the Sun Devils in 2018 and 2019. “As a true freshman I thought he had an opportunity to be a generational quarterback at Arizona State. He played really well. The media hasn’t felt that he has played up to what he’s capable of. I don’t know. Jayden’s a good quarterback. He’ll really help LSU.”

Regardless of who is the quarterback for the Tigers, the Lobos will be a heavy underdog in Baton Rouge. “It’ll be a great challenge,” Gonzales said. “If he’s the quarterback for LSU in the fall, he’ll have a little familiarity of what we do because we were there when he was there as a true freshman. It won’t correlate a lot because for two years he hasn’t seen it. But, I’m excited for him. He’s got a bright future and I’m happy for him.”

PRO DAY: Several former Lobos, including defensive end Joey Noble, will participate in the UNM Pro Day at UNM facilities on Thursday at 11 a.m. in their quest to reach the NFL.

The event is open to the public. The 40-yard dash is scheduled to take place in the Lobos’ indoor practice facility.

Season opener

Sept. 3: Maine at New Mexico, time, TV TBA