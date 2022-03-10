 Undersheriff sets his sights on the top job - Albuquerque Journal

Undersheriff sets his sights on the top job

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Larry Koren, a Bernalillo County undersheriff, would like the top post.

Koren, who announced his candidacy this week, will face off against six other candidates in the June Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Sheriff.

He’s not the only candidate to have served under current Sheriff Manuel Gonzales.

Former undersheriff Rudy Mora and former homicide sergeant John Allen are also running, along with Philip Snedeker, Sheridan Lund, Patricio Ruiloba and Matthew McCoy. Four candidates – Paul Pacheco, Dereck Alan Scott, Joshua James Ryan Lawrence and David Bibb – are competing in the Republican primary. Kaelan Ashby Dreyer is running as a Libertarian.

“I believe the experience I have gained while working with past and present leaders of the Sheriff’s Office, and other mentors, has prepared me to identify and accomplish goals that will enhance safety within our community,” Koren said. “And I can think of no better way to use my experience, education and training than to serve you, the people.”

Larry Koren

According to a news release, Koren was raised in a single-parent household with three older siblings in Southeast Albuquerque, and he and his wife have raised their two sons in the Mile-Hi district along San Pedro NE between Lomas and Indian School.

Koren has a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from the University of New Mexico, a master’s degree in criminal justice from New Mexico State University and graduated from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety school of police and command.

He joined BCSO as a deputy in 1998 at the age of 30 and has been employed there ever since. For the past four years, Koren has been undersheriff of the administrative and operations bureau.

According to the news release, if elected, Koren’s priorities would include recruiting, hiring, training and retaining quality staff; ensuring best practices in use of force, behavioral health initiatives and other areas; fully equipping personnel, and developing technology and facilities; improving the public’s access to services; and collaborating with local, state, federal and non-governmental stakeholders.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
AG: Rio Rancho violated records law
ABQnews Seeker
City blasts Balderas, but agrees to ... City blasts Balderas, but agrees to process media requests in death of officer's 2-year-old son
2
Undersheriff sets his sights on the top job
ABQnews Seeker
Koren will face six other candidates ... Koren will face six other candidates in the Bernalillo County primary race
3
Weekly COVID hospitalizations decline
ABQnews Seeker
State reports 16 deaths, 341 new ... State reports 16 deaths, 341 new cases, including 81 in Bernalillo County
4
Border Patrol: 'Nothing funny' about bologna smuggling
ABQnews Seeker
Agency says unlawful meats can bring ... Agency says unlawful meats can bring foreign diseases
5
City Council guts emergency powers law
ABQnews Seeker
Changes permit mayor to issue only ... Changes permit mayor to issue only 'advisories and recommendations'
6
Boy, 15, is charged with killing aunt
ABQnews Seeker
Police say the teenager stole the ... Police say the teenager stole the woman's SUV
7
Lujan Grisham signs budget bill, crime package
ABQnews Seeker
$8.5B plan to boost New Mexico ... $8.5B plan to boost New Mexico spending to record-high levels
8
County, city officials resume in-person meetings
ABQnews Seeker
with the public in attendance — ... with the public in attendance — are back in Bernalillo County. Two years after COVID-19 prompted the Bernalillo County Commission to take its bimonthly ...
9
Indian Health Service head nominated amid tough challenges
ABQnews Seeker
President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he ... President Joe Biden announced Wednesday he is nominating veteran health administrator Roselyn Tso to oversee the federal agency that delivers health care to more ...