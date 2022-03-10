Undersheriff sets his sights on the top job

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Larry Koren, a Bernalillo County undersheriff, would like the top post.

Koren, who announced his candidacy this week, will face off against six other candidates in the June Democratic primary for Bernalillo County Sheriff.

He’s not the only candidate to have served under current Sheriff Manuel Gonzales.

Former undersheriff Rudy Mora and former homicide sergeant John Allen are also running, along with Philip Snedeker, Sheridan Lund, Patricio Ruiloba and Matthew McCoy. Four candidates – Paul Pacheco, Dereck Alan Scott, Joshua James Ryan Lawrence and David Bibb – are competing in the Republican primary. Kaelan Ashby Dreyer is running as a Libertarian.

“I believe the experience I have gained while working with past and present leaders of the Sheriff’s Office, and other mentors, has prepared me to identify and accomplish goals that will enhance safety within our community,” Koren said. “And I can think of no better way to use my experience, education and training than to serve you, the people.”

According to a news release, Koren was raised in a single-parent household with three older siblings in Southeast Albuquerque, and he and his wife have raised their two sons in the Mile-Hi district along San Pedro NE between Lomas and Indian School.

Koren has a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice from the University of New Mexico, a master’s degree in criminal justice from New Mexico State University and graduated from the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety school of police and command.

He joined BCSO as a deputy in 1998 at the age of 30 and has been employed there ever since. For the past four years, Koren has been undersheriff of the administrative and operations bureau.

According to the news release, if elected, Koren’s priorities would include recruiting, hiring, training and retaining quality staff; ensuring best practices in use of force, behavioral health initiatives and other areas; fully equipping personnel, and developing technology and facilities; improving the public’s access to services; and collaborating with local, state, federal and non-governmental stakeholders.