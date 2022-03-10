Boys prep hoops: St. Pius gets hard-earned quarterfinals win over Academy

It doesn’t really matter what sport, when St. Pius and Albuquerque Academy knock heads, particularly in the playoffs, a donnybrook is sure to ensue.

It was no different in Tuesday’s Class 4A quarterfinals of the boys state basketball tournament as the fourth-seeded Sartans rode the wave of its raucous crowd to overcome a scoreless second quarter — and a late run from the No. 5 Chargers — to a 53-46 win.

“That win was for our guys, for the alumni, for all the brotherhood,” St. Pius coach Ryan Myers said. “That was awesome. Everyone is feeling that one tonight.”

But the win didn’t come without some nervous moments.

Midway through the third quarter the Sartans (19-8) held a 30-15 lead.

Then Academy’s offense finally got clicking behind four 3-pointers in a five-minute span — three from Kellan Gehres — fueling a 19-4 run that brought the Chargers even with St. Pius at 34-all with six minutes left in the game.

“We knew that those guys were capable of scoring quickly and in bunches,” Myers said. “They’ve had a couple of really good comebacks at the end of the season. … So we told our guys, we can’t fall asleep. The game’s not over. We let a couple of ones get away and credit them, they made some big shots when they were struggling to hit shots.”

St. Pius post Brian Kalb, who finished with a game-high 22 points, said the Sartans never got concerned.

“We didn’t get too worried and then we started to lock down our defense,” he said.

And, that set up the game’s biggest play as Sartan forward Tanner Davis followed Dillon McCleskey’s game-knotting 3-pointer for Academy with one of his own to put St. Pius back up and start a 9-0 run. The Sartans would not trail the rest of the way.

“We run set plays just to get open shots and get other guys off the ball,” said Davis, who finished with eight points, all coming in the fourth quarter. “I was wide open and I took a deep breath and I had confidence. I knew the shot was going in. That gave us a boost of energy to go on in the fourth quarter.”

Even though it was the Sartans’ only 3 of the game, it followed the game plan as it was kicked out.

“Our goal was to go inside-out,” Myers said. “Really try to get the ball into the paint. We didn’t want to shoot a lot of 3s. We actually only hit one. That was the only 3 we hit but, boy, that was a big one because it put us right back in front.”

The Chargers (18-8) were led by 12 each from Gehres and Joe Jack.

St. Pius faces top seed Highland at 8 a.m. Friday at the Pit in the semifinals. The Sartans are 0-3 this season against the Hornets.

ST. PIUS 53, ABQ. ACADEMY 46

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY (18-8): Kellan Gehres 12, Will James 3, Dillon McCleskey 5, Kane Demers 4, Joe Jack 12, Justin Mask 8, Andres Rivera 2. Totals 15 9-13 46.

ST. PIUS (19-8): Tanner Davis 8, Dominic Esparza 6, Chris Coash 10, Frankie Gutierrez 2, Brian Kalb 22, Cade Freeze 5. Totals 23 6-14 53.

Abq. Academy 6 3 18 19—46

St. Pius 18 0 16 21—53

3-point FGs: AA 7 (Gehres 3, Jack 2, Mask, McCleskey); SP 1 (Davis). Total fouls: AA 18; SP 14. Fouled out: AA, McCleskey.

2022 NMAA Boys Basketball State Championships Class 4A

