Boys prep hoops: Metro-area road teams get it done in quarterfinals

It was a big night for traveling metro-area boys basketball teams in the quarterfinals of the high school state tournament.

Lower-seeded Atrisco Heritage, Belen, Del Norte and Menaul all posted road victories in Wednesday night’s quarterfinals as the semifinal matchups were cemented in each of the state’s five classifications.

Class 5A

No. 1 Las Cruces, No. 2 Volcano Vista and No. 3 La Cueva joined fifth-seeded Atrisco Heritage in Friday’s semis at the Pit. The Bulldawgs face the Jaguars at 2 p.m., with the Hawks and Bears meeting at 10 a.m.

NO. 3 LA CUEVA 66, NO. 6 LOS LUNAS 49: The Bears (23-3) had an early 9-0 run for an 11-2 lead, and that lead was never less than six the rest of the way.

La Cueva’s big, athletic guards – in particular Exodus Ayers and Ced Yates – gave a smaller Tigers lineup fits throughout. Yates had 16 points, Ayers 14 in the victory.

“I think what set the tone was our defense, and because we played good defense, then we had long rebounds, and we had opportunities for numbers in transition,” La Cueva coach Brian Joyce said.

La Cueva’s physicality led to 29 free throws – Ayers and Yates combined for nearly half that total (14) – compared with eight for Los Lunas (21-9).

“Our game plan was to get inside,” Ayers said. “We knew they didn’t have the size, and we just needed to find our bigs and finish our layups.”

La Cueva rarely shot from the perimeter.

“We didn’t settle for 3s,” Yates said. “We didn’t let them bait us into that.”

Next for the Bears is a repeat matchup with Volcano Vista. The Hawks beat the Bears at La Cueva three months ago on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Ja’Kwon Hill.

Los Lunas freshman Jalin Holland had a game-high 24 points.

OTHER GAMES: At Ralph Tasker Arena, Atrisco Heritage led nearly wire to wire as the Jaguars (19-8) advanced with a 64-57 win over fourth-seeded Hobbs. “We handled their pressure and the environment,” AHA coach Steve Heredia said. “We did a great job of controlling the pace of the game.” Marquise Renfro and Javier Mendoza each scored 16 points for the Jags. … In Las Cruces, the Bulldawgs (30-0) routed No. 9 Sandia 74-49 . … At Volcano Vista, the Hawks (27-0) cruised past No. 10 Carlsbad 69-29; senior guard Kaden Valdez had 15 points to lead Volcano Vista. Hill added 12 for the Hawks. Volcano Vista led 25-5 after one quarter and 43-14 at the half.

Class 4A

District 5-4A has three semifinalists in No. 1 Highland, No. 4 St. Pius and No. 7 Belen. No. 11 Del Norte, the defending champ, is in the semis for the third time since 2017 as a double-digit seed.

Highland and St. Pius play at 8 a.m. Friday, Del Norte and Belen at noon, both at the Pit.

The Hornets’ center, 6-foot-9 senior Jose Murillo, scored a career-high 43 points in Highland’s 83-71 quarterfinal victory over No. 8 Artesia on Wednesday.

Belen (18-11) stifled the Taos tempo and earned a 46-39 road victory over the second-seeded Tigers. Jordi Rojo nailed a crucial 3 for Belen in the fourth quarter after Taos had gotten to within one possession. The Eagles took an early lead and held it throughout.

Del Norte (14-14) won 55-38 at No. 3 Española Valley. The Sundevils led 19-17 at halftime Wednesday, but, sparked by junior guard Shane Douma-Sanchez, Del Norte outscored Española Valley 27-11 in the pivotal third quarter.

About Belen, Knights coach Jeron McIntosh said: “They have good size and their big kids are really skilled, and that’s what we don’t have. It’s gonna be tough.”

Classes 3A/2A

CLASS 3A: Santa Fe Indian (11-15), the No. 11 seed, won 64-63 on a buzzer beater in overtime at No. 3 Sandia Prep. Mac Manzanares finished with 30 points for the Sundevils (15-12). No. 2 Robertson routed No. 5 Bosque School 88-58.

CLASS 2A: No. 5 seed Menaul joined the top three seeds in Friday’s semis, as the Panthers defeated No. 4 Escalante 61-55. Menaul faces No. 1 Tularosa at 11:30 a.m. Friday. Prashant Chouhan led Menaul with 21 points. Brandon Oloumou added 18 points for the Panthers.

Kevin Hendricks contributed to this story from Volcano Vista.

LA CUEVA 66, LOS LUNAS 49

LOS LUNAS (21-9): Jamian Perez 5, Geleio Griego 6, Jalin Holland 24, Eric Aragon 2, Ezra Guest 10, Dominic Griego 2. Totals 18 5-8 49.

LA CUEVA (23-3): Exodus Ayers 14, Ced Yates 16, Josiah Guliford 8, Gabe Trujillo 8, Daniel Jacobsen 6, Deven Dyer 3, Isahah Denetclaw 9, Cam Dyer 2. Totals 23 16-29 66.

Los Lunas 5 12 14 18 — 49

La Cueva 14 14 19 19 — 66

3-point goals: LL 8 (Holland 4, Griego 2, Guest, Perez); LC 4 (Denetclaw 3, Ayers). Total fouls: LL 20; LC 12. Fouled out: LC, Ayers. Technical: LC, Ayers.

HIGHLAND 83, ARTESIA 71

Artesia: Nick Sanchez 32, Cameron Thorp 11, Diego Jesson 6, Michael Malone 3, Jake Barrera 2, Rylee Jarratt 14, Japheth Zamarron 3. Totals: 27 FG, 8-9 FT.

HIghland: JoJo Woody 2, Alexis Dominquez 16, Gustavo Ayala 9, Brandon Medina 11, Fernando Hernandez 2, Jose Murillo 43. Totals: 35 FG, 7-12 FT.

Artesia 17 12 19 23—71

Highland 22 22 18 21—83

3-pointers: A 9 (Sanchez 4, Thorp 3, Malone, Zamarron); H 6 (Dominguez 2, Ayala, Medina 3). Team fouls: A 15, H 13. Fouled out: None. Technicals: None.

DEL NORTE 55, ESPANOLA VALLEY 38

DEL NORTE (14-14): Judah Casaus 10, Josh Tellez 7, Harrison Frank 8, Elijah Terry 4, Roman Hileman 4, Deion Jim 3, Shane Douma-Sanchez 19. Totals 21 7-7 55.

ESPANOLA VALLEY (21-8): Ricky Padilla 8, Marin Rodriguez 3, Jayden Martinez 10, Andray Lujan-Pana 3, Marquez Martinez 3, Joshua Coriz 1, Melaki Jones 10. Totals 11 12-17 38.

Del Norte 11 6 27 11—55

Espanola Valley 8 11 10 9— 38

3-point goals: DN 6 (Frank 2, Jim, Douma-Sanchez 3); EV 4 (Padilla, Rodriguez, M Martinez). Total fouls: DN 18; EV 9. Fouled out: DN, Casaus. Technicals: None.

2022 NMAA Boys Basketball State Championships Class 4A



2022 NMAA Boys Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2022 NMAA Boys Basketball State Championships Class 2A



2022 NMAA Boys Basketball State Championships Class A

