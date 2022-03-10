 Gyo Obata, famed St. Louis-based architect, dies at age 99 - Albuquerque Journal

Gyo Obata, famed St. Louis-based architect, dies at age 99

By Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — Gyo Obata, an architect whose designs included sports and entertainment arenas, airports and a presidential library, has died. He was 99.

Obata died Tuesday in St. Louis, his family said. A cause of death was not announced.

Obata was born in 1923 in San Francisco. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis in 1945 and earned a master’s degree at Cranbrook Academy of Arts in suburban Detroit.

In 1955, Obata, George Hellmuth and George Kassabaum opened Hellmuth, Obata & Kassabaum. St. Louis-based HOK is now among the world’s largest architecture and engineering firms.

HOK’s notable designs include the Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, Camden Yards baseball stadium in Baltimore, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library in Springfield, Illinois, and the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.


