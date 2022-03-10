New Mexico inmate stabs officer at state prison in Grants

GRANTS, N.M. — An officer with the New Mexico Corrections Department is recovering after being stabbed by an inmate at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, officials said.

It happened Tuesday night while the officer was locking down a housing unit, Albuquerque television station KOB-TV reported.

Authorities are still investigating how it happened.

Court documents show that nearly a year ago, the inmate — identified by authorities as Jesus Alberto Robles — had attacked an officer at the Chaves County Detention Center in Roswell in eastern New Mexico with a screwdriver while he was waiting to be sentenced for his girlfriend’s murder. A judge sentenced him to 20 years for that killing.

Robles was recently moved to the prison in Grants to serve the sentence.