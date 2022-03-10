 Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals offers scenic bicycle tours of ABQ, Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals offers scenic bicycle tours of ABQ, Santa Fe

By Tristen Critchfield / For the Journal

A group of riders takes part in Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals’ Albuquerque Historic Riverside Bike Tour. (Courtesy of Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals)

Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals was born approximately a decade ago out of a love for the Duke City, and more specifically, the scenery it can provide.

“We really wanted to find a way to bring people to Albuquerque and see that it’s an amazing city on its own,” said Heather Arnold, who owns Routes along with her husband, Josh. “We decided the best way to do that is by bike. That really gets people into the city and you become part of it.”

Today, Routes offers a variety of tours from both Albuquerque and Santa Fe, bicycle rentals and a full-service bike shop from its Old Town location. If biking isn’t your thing, there are also snowshoe tours given in the Sandia Mountains from December to mid-March – provided there is enough powder on the ground to make it worthwhile (Arnold says these tours will expand to Santa Fe and Taos by next season).

“Snowshoeing sounds intimidating, but it’s really just like walking with a little more exertion,” Arnold says. “People are so amazed with how much fun it is. It’s such a fast-growing sport that it’s under the radar still.”

But back to the bicycle tours, which are undeniably Routes’ bread-and-butter. The most important thing to know about taking one of these tours is that one doesn’t need to be Lance Armstrong – or in some cases, even able to ride a bike – to participate.

“We focus on accessibility,” Arnold says. “Our goal is to make sure that anyone who wants to take one of our tours can. We really gear them towards all levels of riders, including people who are more challenged to be on a bike. We find creative ways to do that too.

“We just want people to be able to show up, enjoy the ride and be able to have that all there for them.”

There are plenty of interesting possibilities from which to choose, so many that settling on one is a challenge in itself. Prices vary depending on the type of tour and can range from $65 to $125 per person. The shortest is the Family Fun Tour, which consists of a ride from Old Town to the Bosque, a visit to the duck pond and accommodations for riders of all ages. It is one of Routes’ shortest offerings at approximately five miles round-trip.

“We do have children’s bikes, trailers, as well as tagalongs,” Arnold says. “It makes it fun for families and still stays within a child’s attention span.”

For the hardcore set, there are full-day tours offered along the Turquoise Trail, which can be up to 65 miles. Most tours, however, tend to range from 10 to 15 miles and last two to four hours.

A group of bicyclists takes a group tour with Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals. (Courtesy of Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals)

Some standouts include an urban art tour, which showcases approximately 30 locally-crafted murals as well as local architecture throughout the city; a taco tour, described on the website as a “three-an-a half hour tasting adventure;” and a historic river bike tour, a Routes staple that allows riders to learn Albuquerque history while riding along the Rio Grande.

And while it has been nearly nine years since the airing of the “Breaking Bad” season finale, interest in the Biking Bad tour is still going strong, as cyclists still enjoy seeing landmarks from the hit series and its spin-offs.

“We’re even shocked that it’s still so popular,” Arnold said. “Of course, we’ve added some ‘Better Call Saul’ locations as well as movie locations. It’s a fun way to get out there and feel like you’re part of it.”

While the tours are accompanied by guides who are not only well-versed in what they’re showing but are also trained in first aid and bike mechanics, an option for a self-guided tour also exists. In this instance, riders can purchase a packet that provides all the information necessary to complete one of Routes’ signature tours on their own.

Regardless of the route, one can expect to emerge with renewed appreciation for the city and state.

“One of our main pillar goals is to always showcase local because our community is so amazing and so strong,” Arnold said.

Online
routesrentals.com


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals offers scenic bicycle tours ...
From the newspaper
If biking isn't your thing, there ... If biking isn't your thing, there are also snowshoe tours from December to mid-March – provided there is enough powder on the ...
2
Fishing Line for March 10, 2022
Fishing Line
CATCHES OF THE WEEK ... CATCHES OF THE WEEK ...
3
SFNF temporarily closing Forest Road 376
From the newspaper
The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) ... The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will implement a temporary closure order for Forest Road (FR) 376 on the Jemez Ranger District from March ...
4
NMSU course to teach veggie gardening
From the newspaper
New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension ... New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service's Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition is offering a free program, 'Seed to Supper: Beginning Vegetable Gardener Series.' ...
5
Big Game Draw deadline is March 16, 2022
From the newspaper
The New Mexico Department of Game ... The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish would like to remind hunters that the deadline to apply for the 2022 Big Game Draw ...
6
Buffer zone a vital first step to protecting Chaco
From the newspaper
During my career in the National ... During my career in the National Park Service (NPS), I worked at 13 different sites across the South ...
7
Blackouts are bad for New Mexico business
From the newspaper
PRC should work with experts to ... PRC should work with experts to figure out solutions now
8
AG: Rio Rancho violated records law
ABQnews Seeker
City blasts Balderas, but agrees to ... City blasts Balderas, but agrees to process media requests in death of officer's 2-year-old son
9
Mexico releases two pairs of endangered gray wolves
ABQnews Seeker
Animals came from the Ladder Ranch ... Animals came from the Ladder Ranch in southern New Mexico