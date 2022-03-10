Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals offers scenic bicycle tours of ABQ, Santa Fe

Routes Bicycle Tours & Rentals was born approximately a decade ago out of a love for the Duke City, and more specifically, the scenery it can provide.

“We really wanted to find a way to bring people to Albuquerque and see that it’s an amazing city on its own,” said Heather Arnold, who owns Routes along with her husband, Josh. “We decided the best way to do that is by bike. That really gets people into the city and you become part of it.”

Today, Routes offers a variety of tours from both Albuquerque and Santa Fe, bicycle rentals and a full-service bike shop from its Old Town location. If biking isn’t your thing, there are also snowshoe tours given in the Sandia Mountains from December to mid-March – provided there is enough powder on the ground to make it worthwhile (Arnold says these tours will expand to Santa Fe and Taos by next season).

“Snowshoeing sounds intimidating, but it’s really just like walking with a little more exertion,” Arnold says. “People are so amazed with how much fun it is. It’s such a fast-growing sport that it’s under the radar still.”

But back to the bicycle tours, which are undeniably Routes’ bread-and-butter. The most important thing to know about taking one of these tours is that one doesn’t need to be Lance Armstrong – or in some cases, even able to ride a bike – to participate.

“We focus on accessibility,” Arnold says. “Our goal is to make sure that anyone who wants to take one of our tours can. We really gear them towards all levels of riders, including people who are more challenged to be on a bike. We find creative ways to do that too.

“We just want people to be able to show up, enjoy the ride and be able to have that all there for them.”

There are plenty of interesting possibilities from which to choose, so many that settling on one is a challenge in itself. Prices vary depending on the type of tour and can range from $65 to $125 per person. The shortest is the Family Fun Tour, which consists of a ride from Old Town to the Bosque, a visit to the duck pond and accommodations for riders of all ages. It is one of Routes’ shortest offerings at approximately five miles round-trip.

“We do have children’s bikes, trailers, as well as tagalongs,” Arnold says. “It makes it fun for families and still stays within a child’s attention span.”

For the hardcore set, there are full-day tours offered along the Turquoise Trail, which can be up to 65 miles. Most tours, however, tend to range from 10 to 15 miles and last two to four hours.

Some standouts include an urban art tour, which showcases approximately 30 locally-crafted murals as well as local architecture throughout the city; a taco tour, described on the website as a “three-an-a half hour tasting adventure;” and a historic river bike tour, a Routes staple that allows riders to learn Albuquerque history while riding along the Rio Grande.

And while it has been nearly nine years since the airing of the “Breaking Bad” season finale, interest in the Biking Bad tour is still going strong, as cyclists still enjoy seeing landmarks from the hit series and its spin-offs.

“We’re even shocked that it’s still so popular,” Arnold said. “Of course, we’ve added some ‘Better Call Saul’ locations as well as movie locations. It’s a fun way to get out there and feel like you’re part of it.”

While the tours are accompanied by guides who are not only well-versed in what they’re showing but are also trained in first aid and bike mechanics, an option for a self-guided tour also exists. In this instance, riders can purchase a packet that provides all the information necessary to complete one of Routes’ signature tours on their own.

Regardless of the route, one can expect to emerge with renewed appreciation for the city and state.

“One of our main pillar goals is to always showcase local because our community is so amazing and so strong,” Arnold said.