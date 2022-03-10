Fishing Line for March 10, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

While fishing with his family, Mateo Trujillo, 7, of Taos caught his limit of trout Charette Lakes using garlic PowerBait on March 1.

Terri Keele of Hobbs caught a 14.5-inch, 2.5-pound largemouth bass at Green Meadow Lake using a Thomas Buoyant Spoon on March 1.

Justin Martinez of Albuquerque caught a 15-inch rainbow trout on the Jemez River using a homemade jig March 1.

Bill Armstrong, 79, of Farmington caught six large rainbow trout, with the biggest one being 23.5 inches and 4 pounds, at Lake Farmington using PowerBait on March 3.

On the Rio Grande, Michael Cooper of Belen caught a 20-inch brown trout using a crankbait lure March 3. … Justin Estrada of Las Vegas caught and released a 20-inch cutbow and 18-inch brown trout using a homemade quill body perdigon fly March 1.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using garlic PowerBait, salmon peach PowerBait and black spinners.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using PowerBait.

Winter season hours at Conchas Lake: open for day-use access only Thursday-Sunday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-868-2270.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in Spring 2023. Places to fish nearby include Costilla Creek below the fish barrier, Upper Comanche Creek, Shuree Ponds, Middle Ponil Creek, Upper Powderhouse Creek, Little Costilla Creek, Vidal Creek and McCrystal Creek. Please check the department website for additional information on the project and to identify alternative angling opportunities in the interim.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Eagle Nest Lake is temporarily closed to ice fishing due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Eagle Rock Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout on the Gallinas River was fair to good using black crystal flash beadhead leech pattern flies.

Anglers reported Hopewell Lake was frozen and the entrance gates are locked until spring.

Lake Alice is temporarily closed due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Lake Maloya is temporarily closed due to unsafe ice conditions. For updated lake conditions visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-445-5607.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Morphy Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near the town of Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice. Fishing for trout was fair to good using pheasant tail nymph flies.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 34.0 cubic feet per second (cfs). Fishing for trout was fair to good using spinners and zebra midge flies.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 510 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using perdigon flies and crankbaits.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora on Monday morning near Tererro was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Fishing for trout at the Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using garlic PowerBait and Panther Martin spinners.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Storrie Lake was fair to good using garlic glitter PowerBait.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair using live minnows, jigs and swimbaits in 15 to 20 feet of water. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low to mid 40s and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 230 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains was fair to good using beadhead nymph flies and salmon eggs.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 97.3 cfs and 44.5 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms and jerk baits. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair using beadhead nymph flies. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was good using nightcrawler worms and shrimp.

El Vado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

There was no fishing at Fenton Lake due to thin ice covering the lake. Please remember, only two cutthroat trout are allowed to be harvested per day within the regular five-fish limit.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez near the town of Jemez Monday morning was 15.8 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using Rooster Tail spinners.

Laguna del Campo is closed for the season and will reopen in May.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Farmington was good using PowerBait.

Due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions, stocking efforts have been suspended at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for trout and pike was slow at Navajo Lake using Rapala lures.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 382 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using red annelid flies, crystal flash midge pattern flies and brown beadhead midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was fair to good using Kastmaster lures.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week. Parking is limited and 4-wheel drive vehicles are recommended due to snow.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was good using garlic PowerBait and white PowerBait.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was good using nymph scented PowerBait, spinners and small spoons.

Fishing for trout was slow at Bear Canyon Lake.

Fishing for trout at Bill Evans Lake was fair to good using streamer flies, Flicker Shad lures, garlic PowerBait, PowerBait worms and live worms.

Caballo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using cut shad bait and live minnows. Fishing for bass was fair to good using crank baits, Senko worms and plastic tubes.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 57.3 cfs. Fishing for Gila trout was good using Rooster Tail spinners and black copper john flies.

Fishing for trout was slow at Glenwood Pond.

Fishing for trout was slow at Lake Roberts.

Fishing for trout at Percha Dam was fair to good using yellow and orange PowerBait.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 0.0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Trees Lake was fair to good using PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair using lime green egg pattern flies, cheese PowerBait and Velveeta cheese.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was good using silver spinners.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 3.97 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Fishing for trout at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair using hare’s ear nymph flies and Trout Magnet lures.

Fishing for trout at Bottomless Lakes was fair to good using yellow PowerBait.

Fishing for bass at Brantley Lake was fair to good using black and silver 2-inch grubs, pumpkin brown and black pepper plastic worms and crawdad imitation lures.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was fair to good using salmon peach PowerBait. Fishing for bass was fair using spoons.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Jal Lake was good using floating dough bait.

Fishing for trout at Lake Van was good using salmon peach PowerBait.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 98.0 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Ruidoso River on Monday morning at Hollywood was 4.31 cfs.

Santa Rosa Lake is open to boating, but due to low lake levels, Santa Rosa Lake State Park will operate as a no-wake lake until conditions improve. Fishing for all species was slow.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.