 Big Game Draw deadline is March 16, 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

Big Game Draw deadline is March 16, 2022

By Journal staff and wire reports

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish would like to remind hunters that the deadline to apply for the 2022 Big Game Draw is approaching.

  • 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 16: Deadline to apply for draw licenses for Barbary sheep, bighorn sheep, deer, elk, ibex, javelina, pronghorn and oryx. Deadline to submit late 2021–22 harvest reports for deer, elk, pronghorn and turkey; an $8 late fee will apply.
  • April 7: Deadline to submit 2021–22 harvest reports for Barbary sheep, ibex, javelina, oryx and trapper license holders to be eligible for big-game licenses.

For more information visit wildlife.state.nm.us. To apply for the Big Game Draw visit onlinesales.wildlife.state.nm.us.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Big Game Draw deadline is March 16, 2022
From the newspaper
The New Mexico Department of Game ... The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish would like to remind hunters that the deadline to apply for the 2022 Big Game Draw ...
2
Buffer zone a vital first step to protecting Chaco
From the newspaper
During my career in the National ... During my career in the National Park Service (NPS), I worked at 13 different sites across the South ...
3
Blackouts are bad for New Mexico business
From the newspaper
PRC should work with experts to ... PRC should work with experts to figure out solutions now
4
Mexico releases two pairs of endangered gray wolves
ABQnews Seeker
Animals came from the Ladder Ranch ... Animals came from the Ladder Ranch in southern New Mexico
5
AG: Rio Rancho violated records law
ABQnews Seeker
City blasts Balderas, but agrees to ... City blasts Balderas, but agrees to process media requests in death of officer's 2-year-old son
6
Chef's love of food and love for northern NM ...
Cocina Connection
Chef Kenneth Varela opened Ken'Z Cuisine ... Chef Kenneth Varela opened Ken'Z Cuisine in Española in 2018.
7
'Yellowstone' season four to stream on Peacock starting March ...
Entertainment
'Wheel of Fortune's' Pat Sajak and ... 'Wheel of Fortune's' Pat Sajak and Vanna White have contracts through the 2023-24 season
8
Photography exhibit showcases Black roller skaters in California
Arts
Seventeen of Alejandro Sanchez's works will ... Seventeen of Alejandro Sanchez's works will be on display at Foto Forum Santa Fe beginning Friday, March 11, 2022.
9
Netflix comedy 'Space Force' returns for season two
Entertainment
Series stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, ... Series stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Lisa Kudrow and Hector Duran.