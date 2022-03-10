Big Game Draw deadline is March 16, 2022

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish would like to remind hunters that the deadline to apply for the 2022 Big Game Draw is approaching.

5:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 16: Deadline to apply for draw licenses for Barbary sheep, bighorn sheep, deer, elk, ibex, javelina, pronghorn and oryx. Deadline to submit late 2021–22 harvest reports for deer, elk, pronghorn and turkey; an $8 late fee will apply.

April 7: Deadline to submit 2021–22 harvest reports for Barbary sheep, ibex, javelina, oryx and trapper license holders to be eligible for big-game licenses.

For more information visit wildlife.state.nm.us. To apply for the Big Game Draw visit onlinesales.wildlife.state.nm.us.