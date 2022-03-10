 NMSU course to teach veggie gardening - Albuquerque Journal

NMSU course to teach veggie gardening

By Journal staff and wire reports

New Mexico State University Cooperative Extension Service’s Ideas for Cooking and Nutrition is offering a free program, “Seed to Supper: Beginning Vegetable Gardener Series.”

The six-week course is designed to teach beginning vegetable gardeners how to successfully grow their foods from planning to harvest.

The class will occur from 10:30 a.m. to noon every Wednesday from April 6 through May 11 at the Valencia Community Gardens on Silva Road in Tomé.

The course will cover a new topic each week to educate gardeners on growing their own food in New Mexico’s climate. Topics will include planning, soil, planting, garden care and harvest.

“Gardening can be challenging in New Mexico,” said Sally Cassady, ICAN food systems specialist, in a news release. “This ‘Seed to Supper’ series will help beginning gardeners learn skills and tips for improving their gardening success in Valencia County.”

To sign up for classes or get more information, contact Debbie Christensen at 505-865-4070 or debmmichel@q.com. Space is limited to 10 participants.


