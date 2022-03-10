SFNF temporarily closing Forest Road 376

The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) will implement a temporary closure order for Forest Road (FR) 376 on the Jemez Ranger District from March 14-15 and March 21-31, to protect public health and safety during commercial filming under a forest-issued special use permit.

The restricted area extends from the Jemez National Recreational Area sign south of the Gilman Tunnels near mile marker 1 to the barrier gate north of the Gilman Tunnels and includes a 300-foot buffer on both sides of FR 376.

Federal, state and local officers, members of an organized rescue team or firefighting force, and any others authorized by Forest Service permit are exempt from the closure order.

Signs will be posted to notify the public that this segment of FR 376 is closed to public entry. Violation of the closure order is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for individuals and $10,000 for organizations, imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.

Copies of the closure order and map will be available at the SFNF Headquarters, the Jemez Ranger District Office and the SFNF website. For additional information, contact the Jemez Ranger District Office at 575-829-3535.