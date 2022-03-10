 International firm to invest $254M in ABQ hydrogen factory - Albuquerque Journal
Breaking

International firm to invest $254M in ABQ hydrogen factory

By Kevin Robinson-Avila / Journal Staff Writer

Universal Hydrogen — an international company with modular hydrogen storage technology for planes, ground transportation and heavy manufacturing — will invest $254 million in a new manufacturing and distribution center at the Albuquerque International Sunport, potentially employing up to 500 people, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Thursday afternoon.

The state will contribute $10 million in Local Economic Development Act funding for the project, which could have a $700 million economic impact here over the next 10 years, according to the Governor’s Office, which held a news conference Thursday at Hotel Albuquerque in Old Town to announce the project.

“This project puts New Mexico and Universal Hydrogen at the center of the global effort to decarbonize transportation and aviation in particular,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “Hydrogen, solar, wind and alternative energy are job-rich industries and New Mexico’s partnerships with these companies are part of a forward-thinking model to create a robust and diversified economy, while being a part of the solution when it comes to a changing climate.”


