Gov. allocates $40M for Next Generation Media Academy

It’s official.

The road to getting the Next Generation Media Academy off the ground got the green light due to the allocation of $40 million in funding by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The one-time appropriation includes $20 million in capital outlay funding and $20 million in general funding to establish and operate the academy.

Lujan Grisham signed into law as part of House Bill 2 and Senate Bill 212 on Wednesday.

The funds will also cover equipment and material costs to train more New Mexicans to work in the state’s thriving film, television, and digital media industry.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the academy will be located in Bernalillo County and will provide an instructional environment unlike any other facility in the state — with state-of-the-art sound stages, equipment, technology, and materials, where production methods, existing and emergent, can be put into real-world practice.

A proposed satellite campus in Las Cruces is also in development, with plans to offer bilingual training programs.

“The Next Generation Media Academy will be the cutting-edge epicenter for all New Mexicans with diverse backgrounds and experience levels to gain an industry-standard, union-supported, state-of-the-art, and highly specialized education in a chosen craft,” said Alicia J. Keyes, New Mexico Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary. “Having such a forward-thinking program will result in well-paying careers for New Mexicans as well as providing a large highly skilled workforce for this industry.”

New Mexico looked to the Georgia Film Academy in Atlanta for ideas on setting up the academy earlier this year.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, once the academy is open, there is an initial goal of admitting 1,000 students per year.

Existing New Mexico Film Partners, Netflix and NBCUniversal, and future film partners will contribute financially and offer paid apprenticeships.

IATSE Local 480 will also allow NGMA students to accrue days toward union membership, which will lead to a fast-track for jobs.

In addition, the NGMA will collaborate with 15 of New Mexico’s already established higher education institutions, also known as the Consortium Education Partners statewide by setting up a core curriculum that meets industry standards.

“The Next Generation Media Academy elevates New Mexico as a global leader in the film and digital media industry, providing a highly competent, set-ready, relevant workforce in every corner of the state equipped with an array of skills, both traditional and emergent,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director.

New Mexico had a record-breaking year last fiscal year, which saw $626.5 million in direct spend in the state.

In 2021, 103 productions registered with the New Mexico Film Office. This includes the final season of “Better Call Saul,” Amazon original series, “Outer Range,” NBCUniversal’s MacGruber and the fourth season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”

The funding was among the Lujan Grisham’s top priorities for the 2022 session, as outlined in the EDD’s 20-year Strategic Plan. The 20-year plan names the film, television, and digital media industry as one of the state’s key target industries that needs additional investment to remain competitive and diversify the economy.

“We’re committed to providing everyone in our state with a path to success in this exciting industry, and our media academy will provide those opportunities, growing the industry and employing more New Mexicans,” said Lujan Grisham.