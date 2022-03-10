Ventana Ranch to get new Dion’s location

West Side residents will soon have another Dion’s location to visit when the craving for pizza and green chile ranch hits.

Dion’s, the popular New Mexican chain, will open a new location in Albuquerque’s Ventana Ranch neighborhood in late summer, according to company spokeswoman Deena Crawley.

The new location, at 9620 Universe NW, will feature a menu of all of Dion’s favorites including pizzas, sub sandwiches and salads.

This will be the company’s fifth store on the West Side, and 27th overall location.

The location was chosen because it is in a “family friendly” neighborhood that also happens to be underserved with restaurants, Crawley said.

“That area has grown rapidly with homes and the commercial side has not maintained the same pace,” she said.

Crawley said the 5,023-square-foot location will hire about 90 employees with hiring set to start in mid-summer.

Construction on the location started in February.