Council wants city to re-negotiate reform agreement

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

The city council has passed a resolution directing city officials “to the extent advisable” to petition to re-open and re-negotiate the Court Approved Settlement Agreement laying out the reforms of the Albuquerque Police Department.

The resolution, which passed in an 8-to-1 vote, says a petition should address recommendations in a memo released by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland last fall, including putting a cap on how much an independent monitor overseeing court-mandated reforms can be paid and assessing ending the monitorship after five years.

Garland’s recommendations are meant for future consent decrees, not ones that are already underway like the one in Albuquerque.

However, the administration says it’s still deciding on its next steps.

City Attorneys would not answer questions about the process to re-negotiate the settlement agreement and what factors are being considered. Instead a city spokeswoman referred questions to APD.

“I can reiterate that we have been working on related issues with the DOJ and the monitor,” said Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman. “We anticipate taking some actions in the coming weeks to improve the reform process and ensure it reflects what is best for Albuquerque.”

Addressing councilors, Police Chief Harold Medina said he had been assured by the monitor that the next report on APD’s progress would be different than recent ones that were harshly critical of the department’s progress. He said he wanted to wait to see what the next report looks like and if the city has gained momentum before trying to re-negotiate the settlement agreement. The next report is expected to be published in May.

“I want to keep all options on the table,” Medina said. “I want the support of the council — as I have the support of the mayor’s office and the administration — in the fact that if we have to move in the direction of asking for modification or movements in this process that we are all united as one city moving forward.”

Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn was the only member to vote against the resolution.

Councilor Pat Davis said he is supporting the resolution but not because he wants the city to “kick the DOJ out of town.”

“I think it’s important to recognize the goalposts haven’t changed, but there are some ways we can improve our relationship,” Davis said. “I appreciate this is the way to do that.”

Councilor Dan Lewis, who sponsored the resolution, told the Journal he would like the city to act as soon as possible to re-negotiate the settlement agreement.

Also at Monday’s meeting, city councilors unanimously passed an ordinance making changes to the Civilian Police Oversight Agency.

Those include clarifying reporting requirements and the duties and expectations of the board and agency so they can be as effective as possible, said Councilor Brook Bassan in a phone interview Thursday. However, she stressed that she doesn’t consider it a final product and more edits might need to be made in the future.

“(The board members) were fine tooth combing everything that came through. The amount of time that takes is clearly problematic, which is why we’re behind on so much,” Bassan said.

She said she had wanted to change the ordinance so the CPOA would only investigate complaints against sworn personnel, but the Court Approved Settlement Agreement doesn’t specify so making that change could bring the city out of compliance with that requirement.


