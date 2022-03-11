At 40, Diego Sanchez hopes to prove he still has some fight in him

On one gloved hand, Albuquerque’s Diego Sanchez is unquestionably an MMA legend.

On the other, he’s 40 years old, has been out of the cage for almost 18 months, hasn’t legitimately won any of his last four fights and was released by the UFC, in part, because of concern for his health.

Should Sanchez be fighting on Friday’s Eagle FC card in Miami, let alone in the main event?

Sanchez thinks so.

“(Opponent Kevin Lee) is 29 years old. I’m 40. I’m the underdog,” Sanchez (30-13) said on Wednesday at a news conference. “That’s a huge challenge in my eyes, and I’m here to make a statement and show my skill sets and just go out and show the world that, yeah, I am Diego Sanchez and I am a legend.”

In response, Lee (18-7) said in a fight-week interview with mmajunkie.com, “I’m gonna put him out of his faculties. He’s already on the line, so it’s not going (to) take much to put him out.”

In truth, Friday’s main event is almost as much a rehabilitation fight for Lee as for Sanchez.

Lee, a Detroit fighter nicknamed “The Motown Phenom,” was released by the UFC after losing five of his last six — this after having won 10 of his previous 12.

Even so, Lee is an overwhelming favorite against Sanchez, listed Thursday on one betting site at minus-950 — meaning it would require a bet of $950 to win $100 in the event of a Lee victory.

On the same site, Sanchez is listed at plus-650 — meaning a $100 bet on Sanchez to win would produce a payout of $650.

Sanchez last fought on Sept. 26, 2020, losing by unanimous decision to Jake Matthews in his final UFC appearance.

His only win since March 2019 came via disqualification in a fight he was losing badly to Michel Pereira at the then-Santa Ana Star Center in March 2020. Pereira was DQ’d for landing an illegal knee to a downed opponent.

Lee and Sanchez have three opponents in common. Sanchez lost to all three: Matthews, Michael Chiesa and Al Iaquinta. Lee defeated Matthews and Chiesa but lost twice to Iaquinta.

Sanchez weighed in on Thursday at 163.2 for Friday’s fight, to be contested at the 165-pound super lightweight limit. Lee weighed 165.8, a permissible eight-tenths of a pound over the limit for a non-title fight.

BORG, TOO: Ray Borg is on a roll, and he intends to keep rolling.

“I’m all about momentum,” said the Albuquerque bantamweight (15-5), who’s scheduled to face New Jersey native Ricky Bandejas (15-6) on Friday’s card. “I like to keep the momentum going. I feel like I’m on a great winning streak.”

Borg, released by the UFC in 2020 after repeated failures to make weight, has won two fights in a row — most recently by unanimous decision over Cody Gibson in his debut with Eagle FC.

Bandejas, a former Bellator fighter, won his last time out but has lost three of his last five. At 5-foot-10, he’ll have a significant height and reach advantage over Borg, who stands 5-4. But Gibson is 5-10 as well, and Borg, after a difficult first round, was able to gain control and dominate rounds two and three.

“I know Ricky brings it,” Borg said. “I know he’s not one of those guys who’s gonna sit back on his heels and be boring, so I’m just expecting an exciting fight.”

Borg, who weighed in at 135.6 pounds, is the -700 betting favorite. Bandejas (135.8) is listed at +450.

PAN AM PUNCH: Hobbs boxing promoter Isidro Castillo knows how to play to an audience. The main and semi-main events of his eight-bout Saturday card at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces both feature fighters from the I-10 corridor.

In the main event, El Paso light heavyweight Jorge Tovar (2-0, two KOs) is matched against Belen’s Brad Greick (0-1).

In the semi-main, longtime Las Cruces amateur standout Amy Salinas (3-1, no KOs as a pro) is scheduled to face Dallas’ Indeya Smith (2-4-2). The flyweight fight is a rematch of an Oct. 30, 2021 bout won by Smith via split decision.

FRIDAY

Eagle FC 46: Diego Sanchez vs. Kevin Lee, Ray Borg vs. Ricky Bandejas, several other fights, FLXCast Arena, Miami. Streaming: 4 p.m., EagleFC.com