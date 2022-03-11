 New Mexico gas prices reach record high - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico gas prices reach record high

By ABQJournal News Staff

New Mexico drivers are digging deeper into their pockets or pocketbooks as statewide gas prices have reached a record high, AAA New Mexico said Thursday.

The association released its Weekend Gas Watch, which says the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $4.18, or 55 cents more than last Thursday and $1.37 more than the same day last year.

“Every city that AAA New Mexico tracks has reached a record high gas price average,” AAA said in a news release. “That has led to the statewide gas price average recently jumping to a level never seen before due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“The story is the same on a national level as the country’s average soared to $4.32. All of these averages are higher than the previous records set back in July 2008.”

According to the report, Farmington drivers are paying the most on average at $4.33 per gallon, while Santa Fe drivers are paying the least at $4.12. Albuquerque’s average price is $4.18, or 60 cents more than a week ago.

AAA, citing gasprices.aaa.com, said New Mexico ranks 23rd least expensive in the nation for a gallon of regular unleaded on average.

Source: AAA New Mexico

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Mexico gas prices reach record high
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico drivers are digging deeper ... New Mexico drivers are digging deeper into their pockets or pocketbooks as statewide gas prices have reached a record high, AAA New Mexico said ...
2
New Mexico deliberates oil and gas regulations
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board ... The New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board kicked off three days of deliberations on Thursday for new regulations of ozone pollution in the oil and ...
3
Council wants city to re-negotiate reform agreement
ABQnews Seeker
City says it’s still deciding on ... City says it’s still deciding on the next steps
4
Ventana Ranch to get new Dion's location
ABQnews Seeker
West Side residents will soon have ... West Side residents will soon have another Dion's location to visit when the craving for pizza and green chile ranch hits.
5
Gov. allocates $40M for Next Generation Media Academy
ABQnews Seeker
It's official. The road to getting ... It's official. The road to getting the Next Generation Media Academy off the ground got the green light due to the allocation of $40 ...
6
International firm to invest $254M in ABQ hydrogen factory
ABQnews Seeker
Factory, center, could potentially employ up ... Factory, center, could potentially employ up to 500 people
7
FBI offers tips to mitigate threat of ransomware
ABQnews Seeker
If you're plugged in to the ... If you're plugged in to the internet, use email or social media, do any kind of online business or shopping transactions, you are vulnerable ...
8
New Mexico inmate stabs officer at state prison in ...
ABQnews Seeker
An officer with the New Mexico ... An officer with the New Mexico Corrections Department is recovering after being stabbed by an inmate at the Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in ...
9
Emptying the Notebook: Lobos must address their 'bigs' problem
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes ... Here are some extra notes, quotes and stats I emptied out of the old notebook after Wednesday's Mountain West Tournament game between UNM and ...