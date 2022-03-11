New Mexico gas prices reach record high

New Mexico drivers are digging deeper into their pockets or pocketbooks as statewide gas prices have reached a record high, AAA New Mexico said Thursday.

The association released its Weekend Gas Watch, which says the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $4.18, or 55 cents more than last Thursday and $1.37 more than the same day last year.

“Every city that AAA New Mexico tracks has reached a record high gas price average,” AAA said in a news release. “That has led to the statewide gas price average recently jumping to a level never seen before due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

“The story is the same on a national level as the country’s average soared to $4.32. All of these averages are higher than the previous records set back in July 2008.”

According to the report, Farmington drivers are paying the most on average at $4.33 per gallon, while Santa Fe drivers are paying the least at $4.12. Albuquerque’s average price is $4.18, or 60 cents more than a week ago.

AAA, citing gasprices.aaa.com, said New Mexico ranks 23rd least expensive in the nation for a gallon of regular unleaded on average.