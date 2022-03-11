 New Mexico deliberates oil and gas regulations - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico deliberates oil and gas regulations

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A natural gas well pad and processing site on Bureau of Land Management land in northwest Rio Arriba County. (Eddie Moore/ Albuquerque Journal)

The New Mexico Environmental Improvement Board kicked off three days of deliberations on Thursday for new regulations of ozone pollution in the oil and gas industry.

Ground-level ozone causes smog and “acts like a sunburn to the lungs,” according to the American Lung Association.

The state Environment Department’s proposal would target ozone pollution by increasing inspections and requiring operators to find and fix leaks.

Board member and oil and gas scientist Amanda Trujillo Davis encouraged the panel to adopt language that allows flexibility for the state’s “broad spectrum” of energy companies to comply with the proposed rules.

“We’re looking at everything from a two-person company operating 80 stripper wells to a major, large oil and gas company,” Trujillo Davis said.

Board chair Phoebe Suina also cautioned against any rule language which could restrict operators from using new and developing technologies to reduce emissions.

The board agreed that the rule would apply to oil and gas production and processing sites in Chaves, Rio Arriba, Doña Ana, Eddy, Lea, Sandoval, San Juan and Valencia counties.

Industry groups had argued that Chaves and Rio Arriba counties do not meet the federal ozone pollution standards.

State modeling shows that industry sites in those counties contribute to ozone levels in nearby areas.

The rule should address air pollution that crosses political boundaries, said board member and former Environmental Protection Agency regulator William Honker.

“I think NMED acknowledges that unfortunately airsheds are not like watersheds,” he said. “You don’t know exactly where the air’s going to go.”

Environment Department rules would complement the state’s recent ban of routine venting and flaring of natural gas.

NMED had originally proposed that all oil and gas equipment have a scannable tag to track compliance monitoring and emissions data.

Industry testimony about the “complex, burdensome” costs of those tags prompted the department to remove the proposal and instead push for operators to maintain a database.

Emissions data could also be certified by in-house engineers or outside consultants, instead of only professional engineers.

“I think it was great for the department to accommodate smaller businesses who can’t afford to hire a professional engineer,” said board member Karen Garcia.

The board faces an April 25 deadline to vote on the proposal and will continue deliberations on Friday and Saturday.

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.


