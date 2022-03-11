 MDC inmate dies in apparent suicide - Albuquerque Journal

MDC inmate dies in apparent suicide

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Metropolitan Detention Center. (Dean Hanson/Albuquerque Journal)

A man awaiting extradition to California killed himself at the Metropolitan Detention Center over the weekend.

Tia Bland, a Bernalillo County spokeswoman, said Brian Korth, 32, was booked into the jail’s Restrictive Housing Unit on March 2 and died four days later, on March 6.

“The swing shift corrections officer assigned to RHU 1 was conducting the required wellbeing checks of the inmates housed in this housing unit and found Korth unresponsive in his cell,” Bland wrote in an email. “The officer, along with Corizon Medical staff, initiated life-saving measures. Regrettably, the efforts were unsuccessful.”

She said Korth’s death appears to be a suicide.

The number listed in jail documents for Korth’s mother was the wrong number.

According to court documents, Korth was convicted of arson and other charges in San Luis Obispo, California, and had violated the conditions of his parole. He had absconded and was entered into a national crime index.

MDC’s standard operating procedures when an inmate dies include an on-scene investigation by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office and an administrative investigation by the Office of Professional Standards, Bland said. She said the BCSO investigation has been completed and the Office of Professional Standards investigation is ongoing.

Korth is the 14th person to die in custody since April 2020, according to Journal records.


