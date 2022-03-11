More lawmakers call for session to challenge veto

SANTA FE — A growing, bipartisan collection of New Mexico legislators expressed support Thursday for calling themselves into session through an emergency procedure — a move that would allow an override attempt on Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s veto of a $50 million spending bill.

If enough lawmakers agree, it would be just the second “extraordinary session,” as the state Constitution calls it, in New Mexico history and would represent a political rebuke of Lujan Grisham.

But convening such a session requires support from three-fifths of each chamber of the Legislature, a difficult barrier to clear.

Democrats in the House and Senate are set to meet privately as soon as Friday to debate whether to pursue an extraordinary session. They hold a majority in both chambers.

The clash between lawmakers and the Democratic governor erupted after she rejected a supplemental spending bill that included $50 million for projects and programs picked by individual legislators. Each member got a certain amount of money to allocate in the proposal, Senate Bill 48, a companion measure to the main state budget.

Lujan Grisham vetoed the bill Wednesday, describing it as an unacceptable way to make spending decisions with public money.

Supplemental spending bills — sometimes called “junior” budget bills — tend to surface in years when the state is flush with cash, as in recent years. Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have in the past questioned the merits of allowing members to dole out money largely at their own discretion.

But this year’s bill passed without a single dissenting vote, and lawmakers quickly expressed outrage at seeing it rejected by the governor.

Democratic Rep. Derrick Lente of Sandia Pueblo said the bill gave legislators a chance to deliver resources to overlooked programs and parts of the state. Road safety and educational curriculum, he said, were among his priorities.

“To have it all just vetoed by our governor is extremely unfortunate,” Lente said. “It essentially just mutes the community voices that are most in need.”

He said he supports an extraordinary session.

In her veto message this week, Lujan Grisham said the supplemental spending bill circumvented the usual vetting for state spending and that some of the money was allocated to projects that aren’t fully funded, meaning they wouldn’t move forward and the money might be wasted.

Nora Meyers Sackett, a spokeswoman for the governor, said the state’s main budget — a measure she signed into law — makes responsible investments that reflect state priorities.

“The governor’s responsibility is to ensure that New Mexico’s investments directly and meaningfully benefit New Mexicans while maintaining fiscal responsibility, given the once-in-a-generation revenue we have available,” Sackett said. “Fiscal responsibility and delivering for New Mexicans in a consequential way means ensuring programs are funded properly with consistent and recurring appropriations.”

‘Picking a fight’

The spending bill vetoed by the governor would have authorized about $25.2 million in one-time spending and another $25.2 million in ongoing spending.

The money would have gone to a wide-ranging set of programs and priorities picked by lawmakers. Among the proposed items were law enforcement equipment, efforts to help homeless animals, student speech and debate clubs, medical equipment, meals on wheels for homebound residents, and public safety programs.

The spending is far smaller than what’s outlined in the main state budget, House Bill 2, which authorizes about $8.5 billion for spending on education, health care and other purposes.

Lawmakers hadn’t taken up a supplemental spending bill — like the kind vetoed this week — in 10 years before 2019, when an oil and gas boom filled state coffers.

Some lawmakers questioned bringing it back, including former Senate Finance Committee Chairman John Arthur Smith, a Deming Democrat who said it wasn’t a “responsible vehicle” for public spending.

Fred Nathan, executive director of the nonpartisan group Think New Mexico, said junior spending bills aren’t an effective way to allocate taxpayer dollars, even if some of the money goes to worthy projects.

“Appropriations should be made through a public planning and vetting process, rather than 112 individual legislators each coming up with projects in secret without planning, coordination, or accountability,” he said Thursday.

But junior bills are generally popular among lawmakers.

Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, said the “governor erased funding for important local programs, projects and facilities that communities throughout the state desperately need.”

Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, said the veto “was an unnecessary affront to the legislative process.”

“It was picking a fight that she didn’t need to pick,” he said of the governor’s veto.

House Minority Whip Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, said veto overrides led by the governor’s own party are rare.

“We typically only see actions like this when dealing with a lame duck Governor who no longer holds sway over their political party,” he said.

Rep. Roger Montoya, D-Velarde, said the governor’s “disregard for the work me and my colleagues have done to fulfill our duties and responsibilities to our communities is deeply troubling.”

Sackett pushed back on criticism that the main budget failed to address priorities that made it instead into the smaller budget bill.

The budget package approved by Lujan Grisham includes $24 million for initiatives that will help food banks, $15 million to double a Native American education fund and $10 million to help people without homes, she said..

“The governor agrees that those kinds of programs are priorities,” Sackett said, “which is why they are funded in the budget.”

Next steps

Lawmakers have scheduled confidential caucus meetings starting Friday to discuss how to proceed.

Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said she and other Senate Democrats would decide together whether to support an extraordinary session.

But lawmakers and the governor, she said, already have plenty to be proud of, including passage of teacher raises and a crime package.

“The session was a huge success,” she said, “and I don’t want to lose track of that.”

Under the Constitution, the governor is empowered to call special sessions and determine what bills or topics may be considered.

But the constitution also allows three-fifths of each chamber to certify that there’s an emergency “in the affairs of the state of New Mexico” and bring the Legislature into an extraordinary session.

The only such session in state history came in 2002, when lawmakers met during a budget standoff with then-Gov. Gary Johnson. They promptly voted to override Johnson’s veto of that year’s budget bill.

During Lujan Grisham’s tenure, the Legislature has not launched any veto override attempts.

Dan Boyd of the Journal Capitol Bureau contributed to this article.