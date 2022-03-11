Taking the bus? Don’t forget your mask

Albuquerque city bus riders will have to continue wearing masks on board until at least mid-April, officials confirmed Thursday.

Though Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham lifted New Mexico’s mask mandate last month, the ABQ Ride system must adhere to federal rules. On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration extended the mask mandate for public transportation and public transportation hubs. It now runs through April 18.

It will apply to Albuquerque’s fixed-route buses, ART and Sun Van service and while inside any ABQ Ride facilities.

TSA said the extra month will give the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention time to develop new, more targeted policies that will consider the number of cases of COVID-19 nationally and in local communities, and the risk of new variants.

The TSA enforces the rule, which extends to planes, buses, trains and transit hubs.