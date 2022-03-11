Previewing Friday’s boys hoops: Volcano Vista-La Cueva sets up as a tasty rematch

The most memorable shot of the Volcano Vista High School boys basketball season was undoubtedly the buzzer-beating 3-pointer Ja’Kwon Hill drained to beat La Cueva 60-59 on Dec. 7.

But if the Bears still have that shot, or that night, or that result, at the forefront of their minds as La Cueva and Volcano Vista prepare to meet once more, they’re downplaying the rematch to the hilt.

“We know them, they know us,” La Cueva junior guard Exodus Ayers said matter-of-factly. “Just a fun game to play.”

The unbeaten and second-seeded Hawks (27-0) play the third-seeded Bears (24-3) at 10 a.m. Friday in the Pit in the Class 5A semifinals.

That first matchup three months ago was the only time this season Volcano Vista was even remotely in danger of losing a game this season.

And they’re playing perhaps their best basketball of the season. They drummed Atrisco Heritage 60-34 in the District 1-5A championship game and have won their two playoff games by a combined 73 points.

In the other 5A semifinal, at 2 p.m. Friday, No. 1 seed Las Cruces (30-0) meets No. 5 Atrisco Heritage (20-8).

When the Bulldawgs beat Sandia on Wednesday night in the quarterfinals, they became the first boys team in the largest class to reach the 30-win plateau since Hobbs in 2015. Las Cruces is trying to reach the title game for the third straight season.

“They’re everything a No. 1 seed should be,” Jaguars coach Steve Heredia said. Heredia assumed the head coaching duties when Adrian Ortega resigned early in the season to become the district athletic director at Albuquerque Public Schools. “They’re talented, they have two Division I players (guard Deuce Benjamin and 7-footer Isaiah Carr) and they guard really well. They’re really good.”

Heredia, who once led Centennial’s boys to a state title in 2015, made sure the transition was seamless for Atrisco Heritage after the coaching change.

Also, he and Las Cruces coach William Benjamin once were coaching cohorts at Las Cruces, for nine seasons, so the men know each other well.

CLASS 4A: None of the four fan bases will have to travel far for Friday’s semis at the Pit, with the semifinalists all from the Albuquerque metro area.

No. 1 seed Highland (24-3) has beaten No. 4 seed St. Pius (19-8) three times already this season, and the District 5-4A rivals play once again at 8 a.m. Friday in the first semifinal.

“I’ve been saying it for a while, our district was the top district,” Hive coach Justin Woody said. “And that’s helped us prepare for the state tournament. We’re playing good teams every single night.”

The Hornets’ 6-foot-9 senior center, Jose Murillo, is coming off a career-high 43-point game in the quarterfinals against Artesia.

The third member in the semis from that Highland/St. Pius district, 5-4A, is No. 7 Belen. The Eagles play No. 11 Del Norte (14-14) at noon in the second semi.

And although Belen is the higher seed, it most assuredly feels like the defending state champion Knights — who won at Silver and Española Valley to get to the semifinals — are favored on Friday.

“We love being the underdogs,” Belen coach Donald Marquez said. “That’s one of the things we use as motivation.”

The Eagles (18-11) won 50-42 at Del Norte in mid-December, although the Knights’ best player, junior guard Shane Douma-Sanchez, was still rehabbing from a knee injury suffered last summer. He rejoined the Del Norte lineup in mid-January.

“We know they have shooters but they have to deal with our size,” Marquez said.

That is of concern to Del Norte coach Jeron McIntosh.

“They have good size and their big kids are really skilled, and that’s what we don’t have,” he said.

From the metro area, the only other team remaining in the tournament is Menaul, Class 2A’s No 5 seed.

The Panthers (21-4) face No. 1 Tularosa (26-2) at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The 2A defending champ, Rehoboth Christian, faces Pecos in the other 2A semi.

The Events Center is hosting both the 3A and 2A semifinals on Friday.

Bernalillo High School is the site of the 1A semis Friday, and No.1 seed Magdalena (29-1) is after a second straight blue trophy. Clovis Christian advanced as a 5 seed.

