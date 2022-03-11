 UNM quartet to compete in NCAA Indoor Championships - Albuquerque Journal

UNM quartet to compete in NCAA Indoor Championships

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

University of New Mexico’s Adva Cohen, seen here during training, is one of four Lobos competing in the NCAA Indoor Championships. (Courtesy of UNM Athletics)

For the first time in NCAA history four student-athletes from the same program — University of New Mexico’s Adva Cohen, Emma Heckel, Gracelyn Larkin and Amelia Mazza-Downie — qualified for an event in the NCAA Indoor Championships and will compete in the 5,000-meter run at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Alabama on Friday.

Cohen’s best time in the 5,000 is 15 minutes, 33 seconds, which is fourth in the NCAA, Heckel (15:41.07), Larkin (15:41.17) and Mazza-Downie (15:41.56) follow at 14th, 15th and 16th in the NCAA, respectively. This also marks the first time in school history that four have qualified in the same event, not counting relay teams.

The women’s 5,000-meter run is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. (MT) on Friday and will be streamed online at espn.com.


