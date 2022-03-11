Lobo women to learn WNIT draw on Monday

The Women’s NIT acknowledged Thursday what the Journal reported earlier that day, that New Mexico will be part of the 64-team field.

“Congrats to @UNMLoboWBB for being the Automatic Qualifier out of the Mountain West! #WNIT,” the WNIT tweeted.

While it’s certainly not what the Lobos wanted, it’s the next best thing after New Mexico fell 82-71 Tuesday to Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference semifinals.

UNM (24-9) thus was eliminated from earning the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid, and the Lobos’ résumé isn’t strong enough to get an at-large bid.

UNM is the automatic qualifier, per the WNIT tweet, as the league’s highest remaining seed available. League regular season champion UNLV finished off Colorado State in the conference tournament final and earns the league’s one automatic NCAA berth.

The Postseason WNIT, as it is called, verifies its entire field Sunday night after the NCAA Tournament announces its field, which this year will be 68 teams.

First round matchups will be announced Monday, and first-round games are set for a three-day window of next Tuesday-Thursdayat home sites. The champion would have to win six games, the last coming on April 2.