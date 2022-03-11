Police investigating death in NE ABQ

Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead Thursday afternoon inside an apartment off East Central.

Albuquerque police Lt. Ray Del Greco said the man did not die of “natural causes” but a cause of death has not been determined. He said police were waiting for a search warrant to investigate further.

Del Greco said officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to reports of a dead person inside an apartment near Central and Wyoming NE.

Officers made entry into the apartment and found a dog inside with the dead man, who “had not been seen fro some time.

Del Greco said homicide detectives are investigating the incident as an unattended death until they investigate further.