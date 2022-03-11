Class 4A girls basketball: Kirtland Central tops Portales in semifinal

Seven players scored for Kirtland Central as the Broncos built a 10-point second half-lead and then held on to edge Portales 48-43 in a girls Class 4A semifinal at the Pit on Thursday.

The Broncos (26-5) play the winner of Thursday’s late Bernalillo-Gallup semifinal in Friday’s 8 p.m. championship game at the Pit.

After taking a one-point lead into the locker room, the top-seeded Broncos gained some breathing room behind Andrea Thomas, who scored all eight of her points — including a pair of 3s — in the third quarter to propel her team to a 35-25 advantage.

“That’s what we talked about was trying to get a llittle bit of separation. We got some open 3s and we took advantage,” said Kirtland Central coach Devon Manning.

The No. 4 Rams (22-6) didn’t go quietly, however. Portales gradually whittled away at the deficit in the final stanza, getting as close as 42-40 with 1:45 remaining following a nifty drive and finish by Teagan Faust. Much of the heavy lifting was done by senior post Kylyie Paden, who scored nine of her game-high 24 points in the period. Paden, listed at 6-feet, towered over the Broncos defenders and also led all players with 12 rebounds.

“She played somewhere our girls can’t play,” Manning said. “She plays higher than us.”

Still, the Broncos made enough plays to avenge a 51-35 loss to the Rams earlier this season. Aisha Ramone scored seven of her eight points in the fourth while also leading Kirtland Central with five steals, and a critical layup by Adriona Nargo with less than 20 seconds to go provided the final margin.

“Hats off to these girls,” Manning said. “They battled, they withstood the storm at the end of the game and they came out on top.”

No. 1 Kirtland Central 48, No. 4 Portales 43

PORTALES (22-6): Taris Rippee 4-22 3-5 11, Kylyie Paden 6-15 11-11 24, Teagan Faust 2-3 4-6 8, Adrianna Garcia 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Gonzales 0-2 0-1 0, Myleigh Banda 0-0 0-0 0, Audrey Paden 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 18-23 43.

KIRTLAND CENTRAL (26-5): Emilia Clani 2-3 1-2 6, Aisha Ramone 3-10 5-8 11, Keira Beall-Gleason 2-5 3-4 8, Teghan Begay 3-11 1-2 7, Andrea Thomas 3-4 1-3 9, Tyra Yazzie 0-0 0-0 0, Adriona Nargo 2-3 0-1 4, Jaylene Harris-Rhea 0-2 0-0 0, Tymeika Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Caylynn Lee 0-0 0-0. Totals 16-39 11-19 48.

Portales 13 6 6 18—43

Kirtland Central 12 8 15 13—48

Halftime—Kirtland Central 20-19. 3-Point Goals—Portales 1-8 (Rippee 0-6, K. Paden 1-1, Gonzales 0-1); Kirtland Central 5-13 (Clani 1-1, Ramone 0-3, Beall-Gleason 1-1, Begay 0-3, Thomas 2-3, Nargo 0-1, Johnson 1-1). Rebounds—Portales 33 (K. Paden 12); Kirtland Central 27 (Beall-Gleason, Begay 4). Assists—Portales 5 (Faust 3); Kirtland Central 12 (Begay 6). Total Fouls—Portales 16, Kirtland Central 23.

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class A

