Class 3A girls hoops: Robertson, SFIS to meet once more for blue trophy

Although Robertson won a semifinal Thursday at the Pit and has now reached the Class 3A girls state basketball championship game for the third time in the past four seasons, the Cardinals are hungry to make up for a loss in the finale last year. All they have to do is beat Santa Fe Indian School for a fourth time this season.

No. 3 SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 43, No. 2 TOHATCHI 41: The Braves (21-6), fueled by a rugged defense that caused erratic passes down the stretch, ended the game on a 10-2 run over the final 4:37 to pull out the win.

“You played with your heart,” said assistant coach Teri Morrison, who was coaching in replacement of suspended coach Patricia Chavez. “That’s what the state tournament is about.”

SFIS was able to overcome woeful foul shooting, missing its last six from the line, including two front ends of 1-and-1s, as well as the fluorescent shooting of WynterRosé Sheka Sheka, who hit all seven of her 3-point attempts for a game-high 21 points to keep the Cougars (22-8) in the game.

“When I shoot, I try not to think about anything and I just follow my shot and it felt amazing, because I hadn’t made that many 3s in a while,” Sheka said. “It was unexpected. It just kind of came up when I was playing.”

Take out her shooting, however and Tohatchi was 8-of-41 from the field, including 2-of-15 on 3-pointers.

“Not just on the 3-point line; we had opportunities inside to finish,” said Cougars coach Tanisha Bitsoi. “The ball just didn’t roll our way. We always say, all those little things, even our free throws, we usually are consistent with our free throws. They all add up at the end.”

The Braves found the success pounding the ball inside to Taryn Aguilar, who had 12, while point guard Jordan Torres had 14.

“They finally realized, let’s play catch, let’s get out big kid up here,” Morrison said. “Because everybody in the gym was focusing on JJ (Torres). That girl can shoot the ball. So when that happened, we started reversing the ball and bringing it to same side and isolating our big because the defense can’t guard both. They can’t guard JJ and guard the interior.”

No. 1 ROBERTSON 51, No. 5 CROWNPOINT 37: The Eagles (23-8) had no answer for Cardinals post Jayden Jenkins, who was a one-girl wrecking crew with 23 points, 14 rebounds – including five off the offensive glass – and six steals.

“I think what helped Jayden have the success was her teammates moving the ball in the perimeter and trying to get that angle and get the pass into the seal,” said Robertson coach José Medina. “She’s strong inside. We moved the ball around, got her when she was sealing the post and she’d make the basket or get fouled.”

While the 28-1 Cardinals led through, they didn’t taker complete control until the third quarter, using a 10-0 run to go up 39-25.

“I think our defense and our pressure in the second played a big role in helping us get the lead and keeping that lead throughout the whole second half,” Medina said.

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2022 NMAA Girls Basketball State Championships Class A

