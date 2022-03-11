 United enthusiastically turns the page to 2022 - Albuquerque Journal

United enthusiastically turns the page to 2022

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

United newcomer Raddy Ovouka works out at Friday's practice.

Less than five months have passed since New Mexico United last walked off the turf at Isotopes Park.

It’s been an eventful time span.

United kicks off the 2022 season Sunday at home against Las Vegas Lights in what feels like a new start for the fourth-year USL Championship franchise. With a new head coach/technical director in Zach Prince, nine new players on the roster and even a new (and not-quite-finished) clubhouse facility, the squad is highly motivated for a new beginning.

Fans appear to be motivated, too. As of Thursday, more than 10,000 tickets had been sold for Sunday’s opener.

Asked about making his first appearance at “the Lab,” first-year striker Neco Brett cracked a wide smile.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” said the 29-year-old Jamaican. “I’ve been in New Mexico for a while now, and the fans here are crazy. I feel good about this group of guys, too. It’s an exciting time.”

United held its annual media day Thursday at its Mesa del Sol training complex. After completing on-field workouts, Prince and several players met with reporters inside the new clubhouse on the property’s northeast corner.

Construction workers are still putting finishing touches on the roughly 3,000-square-foot structure, but the team has officially made itself at home. United previously rented locker room space near Netflix Studios and used shuttle buses to go back and forth to training sessions.

“Big improvement,” Prince said. “It’s so nice having everything we need right here on site.”

Next up is displaying on-field improvement after United narrowly missed the USLC playoffs last season. New Mexico finished 12-10-10 and ended up one point behind Rio Grande Valley in the race for the Mountain Division’s final postseason berth.

The USLC playoff chase will be different this season as the league has ditched the divisional format it had adopted largely to limit travel during the pandemic. The USLC returns to more traditional conference alignments in 2022 with United as part of the 13-team Western Conference. The top seven finishers from each conference advance to the postseason.

How will New Mexico stack up? That remains to be seen.

NMU’s personnel changes make the club something of a wild card entering 2022. Prince has said he plans to upgrade an attack that too often struggled to produce goals last season and he’s shaped the current roster with that in mind.

“We want to make opposing teams uncomfortable in a lot of different ways,” Prince said. “We’ve been progressing through the preseason and we’re really close to having that kind of versatility in our attack. It’s exciting.”

There are new pieces for Prince and his staff to fit into place, including forwards Brett, Jerome Kiesewetter and Tabort Etaka Preston and midfielders Will Seymore, Justin Portillo and Carl Sainte. The same is true on the back line, where NMU has added Alexis Souahy and Raddy Ovouka – the latter arriving in New Mexico from his native Congo just last week.

Still, Prince doesn’t expect much of an adjustment period. He has specific roles in mind for each player and says he’ll adjust his lineup to capitalize on strengths and attack specific opponents.

“Versatility is so important,” he said, “and all these guys on our roster have a chance to start and have a huge impact on what we do. Some teams prefer to keep it tight. They’ll only use 13 or 14 guys and the rest of the roster is for training. That’s not me. Every player on our roster is here for a reason. We plan to use them.”

Sunday
Las Vegas Lights at NM United, 5 p.m., 101.7 FM, ESPN+ (streaming), Estrella TV


