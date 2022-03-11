Class 5A girls: Once again, it’s Volcano Vista-Hobbs

Volcano Vista-Hobbs.

Times three.

The Class 5A girls state basketball championship game is a marriage of familiar names and faces, as the top-seeded Hawks (28-0) and second-seeded Eagles (23-7) won semifinal games on Thursday at the Pit. They will close the season against each other for the third straight season.

Hobbs won a spirited battle against La Cueva on Thursday in the first semifinal, while Volcano Vista kept its unbeaten season alive as it survived a fourth-quarter threat from Farmington before ousting the Scorpions in the evening.

The 5A final is 6 p.m. Friday. Hobbs beat Volcano Vista two years ago; memorably, the Hawks topped the Eagles with a half-court buzzer-beater in overtime last May.

NO. 2 HOBBS 41, NO. 3 LA CUEVA 39: Sophomore post Aniya Joseph was, in the end, the difference maker for the Eagles, who have reached the state final five years running. And this has perhaps been the most impressive of the five, as Hobbs’ best player, dynamic guard Wisdom Anthony, went down in a practice early in the season with a serious knee injury. She hasn’t been back.

“I’ll be honest. When we were 1-4, we had all kinds of issues,” Hobbs coach Joe Carpenter said. “We couldn’t shoot, we had a hard time taking care of the ball … it was chaos.”

Carpenter said in December he would only have given his team a 25 percent chance of even making it into the state semis.

But Joseph, with two clutch plays in the final 10 seconds, extended the Eagles’ streak.

She followed up her own miss and scored on a putback from about 3 feet out with 7.2 seconds for a 41-39 lead.

At the other end, she stepped out and blocked a shot attempt in the lane by La Cueva’s Rylie Ottmann with about a second to go, preserving the victory.

“I knew she was a really good driver,” said Joseph, who had 18 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots. “But I also knew I had four fouls.”

Karleigh Gutierrez had tied the game for La Cueva (21-7) at 39-all with a 12-foot jumper with 32 seconds remaining.

La Cueva led 18-15 at halftime — Hobbs committed 17 turnovers in the first half alone — and was in front 21-15 after an early 3-pointer by Romero to open the third quarter.

But then the Bears were held without a field goal for the final 7½ minutes of the quarter, and scored just two points in that stretch.

Hobbs went on an 11-0 run to lead 26-21 and scored five late points, including a 3 from Arilyn Hall, for a 31-23 lead going to the fourth quarter.

“I told them, if any team is prepared to come back against as good a team as Hobbs, it’s us,” Cogan said.

And her Bears did come back, eventually tying the game at 37 with 2:08 remaining.

Romero led the Bears with 14 points. Eva Love, one of La Cueva’s best players, was in foul trouble throughout and finished with just a single point.

HOBBS 41, LA CUEVA 39

LA CUEVA (21-7): Rylie Ottmann 3-16 2-2 9, Eva Love 0-7 1-2 1, Nina Romero 5-14 0-0 14, Olivia Haddock 1-1 1-1 3, Teona Savic 2-9 2-2 7, Karleigh Gutierrez 1-3 0-0 2, Alexis Ayers 0-5 1-2 1, Toni Lucero 0-0 2-2 2, Ally Lyle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-55 9-11 39.

HOBBS (23-7): Arilyn Hall 3-10 1-2 10, Bhret Clay 1-6 1-2 3, Brynn Hargrove 1-3 0-0 2, Kyndle Cunningham 2-5 2-7 6, Aniya Joseph 7-11 4-4 18, Nakia Mojica 0-1 0-0 0, Jayla David 0-1 2-2 2, Carolina Saiz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-38 10-17 41.

La Cueva 11 7 5 16 — 39

Hobbs 7 8 16 10 — 41

3-point goals: LC 6-21 (Romero 4-11, Savic 1-3, Ottmann 1-3, Ayers 0-2, Love 0-2); H 3-12 (Hall 3-8, Clay 0-1, Hargrove 0-1, Cunningham 0-1, Saiz 0-1). Rebounds: LC 27 (Ottmann 6); H 45 (Cunningham 11). Assists: LC 10 (Love 4); H 7 (Clay 2). Total fouls: LC 18; H 14. Fouled out: LC, Love. Technical: LC, Love.

NO. 1 VOLCANO VISTA 67, NO. 4 FARMINGTON 55: The Hawks looked every bit the top seed as they dissected an excellent Scorpions team for the first three quarters, amassing a 22-point lead.

But Farmington (28-3) mounted a comeback in the fourth quarter, putting a rare scare into a Volcano Vista team that hasn’t had to play any meaningful minutes in the fourth quarters in probably two months. With the Scorpions throwing in 3-pointers from all over Bob King Court, they cut the deficit to seven, 60-53, with 4:32 still remaining.

But 5-foot-11 sophomore post Taejhuan Hill had a key putback of her own miss to stretch the Hawks lead to nine with 3:15 to go, and Farmington’s momentum was stopped.

Only one team on Volcano’s schedule, Sandia, played Volcano Vista any closer than Farmington did Thursday night. And the 55 points were the most given up by the Hawks this season.

Volcano Vista had a 13-0 run in the second quarter to take command 27-11; Angelyn Aranda came off the bench with a pair of buckets inside, and UNM signees Jaelyn Bates and Natalia Chavez nailed 3-pointers to close the run.

Bates was just getting warmed up; she drained two more 3s in the final 90 seconds of the half for a commanding 38-20 lead.

That lead was 56-34 at the end of the three quarters and Volcano Vista could do little wrong.

Chavez had 21 points, Hill 18 (plus 15 rebounds) and Bates 13 for the Hawks.

Kiiyani Anitielu of Farmington led all scorers with 24 points, including five 3s. The Scorpions were 12-of-38 from the arc.

VOLCANO VISTA 67, FARMINGTON 55

FARMINGTON (28-3): Kamalani Anitielu 4-11 0-0 12, Audrey Henderson 1-9 0-0 2, Kapiolani Anitielu 4-7 0-0 9, Kiiyani Anitielu 8-16 3-4 24, Tinaya Parrish 1-2 0-0 2, Linsey Yazzie 0-0 0-0 0, Maleah Charlie 0-1 0-0 0, Tatum Thomas 0-1 0-0 0, Charkail Arviso 0-0 0-0 0, Trisele Begay 2-3 0-0 6. Totals 20-50 3-4 55.

VOLCANO VISTA (28-0): Jaelyn Bates 4-14 2-2 13, Kennedy Brown 0-3 1-2 1, Savannah McGuire 2-4 1-1 5, Natalia Chavez 8-19 0-0 21, Taejhuan Hill 7-14 4-6 18, Angelyn Aranda 3-6 3-3 9, Mari Manzanares 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 11-14 67.

Farmington 9 11 14 21 — 55

Volcano Vista 11 27 18 11 — 67

3-point goals: F 12-38 (Ki. Anitielu 5-12, Kam. Anitielu 4-10, Begay 2-3, Kap. Anitielu 1-3, Henderson 0-8, Parrish 0-1, Charlie 0-1); VV 8-27 (Chavez 5-14, Bates 3-10, Brown 0-2, McGuire 0-1). Rebounds: F 27 (Kap. Anitielu 8); VV 42 (Hill 15). Assists: F 14 (Kii. Anitielu 9); VV 19 (Brown 9). Total fouls: F 16; VV 9.