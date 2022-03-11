 Aggies hope for some WAC-ky normalcy in Las Vegas - Albuquerque Journal

Aggies hope for some WAC-ky normalcy in Las Vegas

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

From left, Teddy Allen, Jabari Rice and Johnny McCants earned All-Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball honors for the 2021-22 New Mexico State Aggies. (NMSU photo)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Chris Jans isn’t saying it’s just like old times just yet at the Orleans Arena this week for him and his New Mexico State Aggies, but he’s happy that it feels a whole lot more “normal” than it did a year ago.

The Aggies used to own the place – winners of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament seven of the eight years. Then there was last year’s COVID-affected season that culminated in a disappointing NMSU loss in the title game in an arena void of the thousands of Aggies fans normally filling it this time of year.

Now, after a closer-to-normal season, the fans are back, and the Aggies were again back in control of the league, earning the WAC tournament No. 1 seed and a share of the league’s regular season title.

So does his team have that old “we own this place” confidence of past seasons as it opens tournament in Friday night’s semifinal round?

“I hate to be coy, but I’ll tell you tomorrow. We’ll see,” Jans said on Thursday, after his team’s pre-tournament practice. “Definitely that’s a part of who we are. We’ve been most successful when we’re confident and have a little bit of swagger to us.”

The veteran coach of the 24-6 Aggies (13-4 in WAC play) knows that his team isn’t rolling into the tournament with the same sort of winning streak of clear dominance of the league in regular season play that they have often enjoyed.

The team stumbled down the stretch with losses to Chicago State and Stephen F. Austin delaying their eventual crowning of another league regular season title on the last night of the regular season by beating visitiing Utah Valley. It was thus a championship they had to share this season with both Seattle and SFA.

Did those losses help grab his team’s attention? Were there silver linings associated with the defeats?

“I’m not a big believer in that. I’d rather learn while we win. … but maybe? I just don’t know. I can’t get inside their brains and know what they’re thinking and what they talk about when I’m not around, but I know we’ve had good preparation. I like how they’ve approached this week both in the film room and more importantly on the floor.

And they’ve been focused and they know the gravity of the situation.”

The team certainly knows what’s on the line. A pair of wins on Friday – the opponent was unknown as of press time – and Saturday night mean another trip to the NCAA Tournament for the program.

A loss and the Aggies know their regular season title and No. 1 seed secured for them at least a berth in the NIT.

NMSU is led by in most statistical categories by WAC Player of the Year Teddy Allen, who averaged this season 19.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game. But it’s their next two leading scorers – Jabari Rice (12.0 points per game) and Johnny McCants (8.7) – who have experience in this event and are focused on returning the WAC world to the way it used to be when the Aggies would be cutting nets late Saturday night.

“We definitely have some guys who have played in this building before and have had some success,” Jans said. “And I think we’ll have a great fan base here too, which will help.”

Friday
WAC men’s semifinal, Las Vegas, Nev.: No. 1 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Sam Houston/No. 4 Grand Canyon winner, 7 p.m., ESPN+ streaming, 99.5 FM (Las Cruces)


