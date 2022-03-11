 Sports Speak Up! Disappointment in the Lobos losing in Vegas - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Disappointment in the Lobos losing in Vegas

By ABQJournal News Staff

UNM BASKETBALL once again went out with a resounding thud at the MWC Tournament. There was some hope in the first half with a 10 point lead vs. Nevada. But, as has happened many times this season, the Lobos were amazingly doubled up on points in the paint, 40-20. Anyone can make a layup, Coach Pitino. Poor, poor defense throughout the season. Difficult to watch. Pitino has stated that he didn’t need to take the New Mexico job and he’s contractually locked in for 5 more years. UNM’s fans are at the mercy of Eddie Nunez’s judgement. The jury’s still out.

— Lobo Statistician

WHAT HURT THE MOST watching the loss to Nevada in the first round here in Vegas, was knowing it was to an Alford/Neal coached team. Despite the loss and the very mediocre season, I think Pitino will have a strong core of returnees for next year, especially if we can gain more depth from the transfer portal and not lose any key personnel in the process. As always the Lobos were very well represented at the Mountain West tournament.

— Bob, UNM Area

FOR THOSE Lobo fans who traveled to Las Vegas with the hope of seeing a little magic from our UNM women’s basketball team in the Mountain West Conference Tournament, we feel your pain. The NCAA hopeful Lobos lost out on a chance to play UNLV for the conference championship on national TV by losing to 6th seeded Colorado State, while shooting 12 for 39 from 3-point range. That’s a lot of 3-poiners, Mike Bradbury. When the team is not hitting from outside, maybe it would be better to take the ball to the basket instead? Too late now. WNIT? Sorry, not interested.

— Wolf Alum

RE: ISOTOPES PARK GOING CASHLESS. Two Issues: Now I can’t just give my kid $10 to go get a bratwurst (or maybe it will be $20 this year!!) and what to do if there is a power outage or “rolling blackout” as is being touted by PNM for this summer?

— Lori Wilding


