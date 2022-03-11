Two years into COVID: ‘A much better place’

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Two years ago, employees at a New Mexico laboratory worked through the night running tests on some of the first samples taken in the state, and by early morning, the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

Later in the day, March 11, 2020, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency, ordered most state employees to start working from home and urged people to avoid travel or gatherings to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Twelve days later, an Eddy County man in his 70s died at an Artesia hospital, becoming the first COVID-related death in New Mexico.

Friday marks two years since the first COVID cases were confirmed in New Mexico. So far, 7,040 New Mexicans have died of the disease and more than 26,000 people have been hospitalized. About 1 in 4 New Mexicans have had a confirmed case. About three out of every four New Mexico residents are fully vaccinated.

People of color were more likely to have bad outcomes of COVID in New Mexico. Native Americans were more than five times more likely to die of COVID than non-Hispanic white people and more than 2½ times more likely to die than Hispanics, according to state epidemiology reports.

As New Mexico marks two years since the virus hit, health officials say it’s a good time to start thinking about and preparing for what living with the virus will be like going forward, given the availability of vaccines and medications to lessen the severity of the disease.

“I think there are a couple things that we know are going to happen. We know there will be additional waves of COVID. I think that will occur,” said Dr. Jason Mitchell, chief medical officer for Presbyterian Healthcare Services. “But we also know how to prevent severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths. So, we’re in a much better place.”

The virus arrives

The initial days of the pandemic in New Mexico brought confusion as normal life screeched to a halt. Grocery store shelves were emptied of hand sanitizer, toilet paper and thermometers as people amassed supplies.

Professional basketball suspended play and the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament was canceled midway through some of the first games of March Madness.

In New Mexico, the Gathering of Nations was quickly postponed and the state high school basketball tournament decided not to allow fans to attend games. The New Mexico State Fair and Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta were some of the more high-profile events canceled in 2020.

Mitchell said a low point for him during the pandemic came relatively early. As a member of the governor’s medical advisory team, he said he would review models predicting how many hospitalizations and deaths were likely in store for the state.

“It was terrible to know,” he said.

The state’s most deadly surge of the virus began late in 2020 when the virus moved through a mostly unvaccinated population. Cases climbed to around 2,000 per day in late November, and the state peaked with 312 deaths in a week in mid-December 2020.

But the deadly winter gave way to an optimistic spring. The first batch of vaccines arrived in late December 2020 and the state quickly started vaccinating frontline health care workers and the most vulnerable populations.

By March 2021, cases and deaths had dropped, and the demand for vaccines was high. On March 28 and 29, 2021, no virus deaths were reported.

“The demand initially was so high, and it was amazing. I think we really thought we were going to get everybody vaccinated and the pandemic was going to be gone,” said Dr. Melissa Martinez, an internal medicine professor at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine. “But I think what we were getting was sort of the people that were really enthusiastic and interested – all the low-hanging fruit.”

Martinez has completed a fellowship on vaccines and was the medical director for a massive vaccination clinic at UNM’s basketball arena, where more than 100,000 shots were administered.

“I remember an elderly woman that came in to get the vaccine with her two daughters, and she got the vaccine and her daughters hugged each other and started crying,” Martinez said. “And the person giving the vaccine was crying, and I was crying. And it was just, it was amazing how happy people were to have the vaccine.”

But it soon became apparent, she said, that many people didn’t want to get the vaccine. Martinez gave numerous talks to people who were hesitant about it, but some people wouldn’t budge, she said.

“What I’ve discovered is that vaccine hesitancy is on a real spectrum. There are some people that just have some questions or concerns. And, you know, if you can answer them in an open, honest way, then they feel good about (getting vaccinated),” Martinez said. “And then there are other people that are just adamantly opposed to vaccines. And it can be very awkward and uncomfortable to have a conversation.”

The state tried to entice those who were hesitant to get vaccines by offering cash incentives and even a lottery. By June 2021, 60% of all adults in the state were fully vaccinated. Two months later, 75% of adults were vaccinated.

As of today, 78.2% of adults are fully vaccinated.

New variants

After a quiet summer, New Mexico cases started to tick back up in August 2021. A new delta variant of the virus was spreading and proving able to infect people who already had been vaccinated. Lujan Grisham made what she called the “tough but necessary decisions” to reimpose an indoor mask mandate and issue vaccine mandates for state employees.

Republicans throughout the state constantly pushed back against the governor’s public health orders, and mask and vaccine mandates.

In October, the state issued a public health order allowing hospitals to declare crisis standards of care as a surge of COVID patients pushed hospitals beyond their capacity. For months, hospitals were doing such things as treating patients in hallways or rooms typically not meant for patients.

Martinez said she was surprised at how quickly new variants emerged.

The vaccine “hasn’t been as effective with the new variants as we would like in terms of preventing the actual disease, although it’s done an amazing job of preventing deaths and hospitalizations. So that surprised me,” she said. “I thought we’d vaccinate everybody and I didn’t imagine that we would still be here. But if you don’t prevent the disease, then we still have spread of the disease.”

The delta and omicron variants brought high case counts to the state.

New Mexico set record-high case counts of more than 5,000 and 6,000 new cases per day at times during recent months. That was about three times as many daily cases as the initial surge brought in late 2020.

But deaths didn’t go up nearly as much. The weekly death toll peaked at 127 in one week in December 2021, compared to 312 during the late 2020 surge.

“It came and went really quickly,” Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said of the omicron variant in an interview. “Plus, we had so many people vaccinated, that … what it really did was reduce hospitalizations and deaths.”

Despite the lower death toll during the most recent surge, Mitchell said some aspects were more difficult on health care workers.

“During the first wave, we had all hands on deck, everyone was focused, right? We were leaning into it, there was a hope of a vaccine coming in the future. And we were going to work through it together and get through it,” he said. “More recently, (health care workers are) watching people die that shouldn’t die. Right now, this is preventable death and they’re exhausted themselves. As the omicron surge goes down and people have a little more space to think, I think they’re going to stop and reflect on it, and realize how hard the experience was.”

New Mexico reported 384 new cases on Thursday and 14 deaths, including a San Juan County man in his 20s. There were 161 people with COVID in hospitals throughout the state, down 15 from the day before.

The future

What does the future of COVID look like?

During a recent media briefing, Scrase imagined a scenario where people would regularly test themselves at home at the first signs of a cold to see if it’s COVID. He said the average person gets about four colds per year and it wouldn’t be unrealistic to think that at least one of those will be COVID.

But he said that drugs, such as one called Paxlovid, are proving to be extremely effective at preventing serious illness if taken early after COVID symptoms start. And it’s also likely that the virus will continue to grow less deadly as it mutates. So, regular testing, plus a readily available supply of therapeutics, will allow the state to better handle future waves, Scrase said.

Questions will remain about when or how often additional booster shots will be recommended.

But, at the moment, Scrase said federal agencies monitoring for new variants suggest that we’re in the clear for now.

“So, I’m kind of hoping that, in the future, there’s the combination of people are vaccinated to prevent serious disease and having treatments to prevent serious disease,” Scrase said. “But I think the data we’re seeing shows that I think we’re going to get a break here.”