Working on the railroad

A tiny railroad inside the ABQ BioPark Botanic Garden brings enjoyment to the community, thanks to a group of dedicated volunteers.

Nestled inside the garden is a small replica of a railroad that carries some interesting passengers. Dinosaur figurines sit atop the train cars as they travel along two 400-foot loops of G-scale brass rails on free-floating tracks. The toy train passes by villages, over bridges and through tunnels. It takes a lot of volunteer hours to perform the routine maintenance that keeps the train going.

The story of a train and the trove of people dedicated to keeping it running is part of KOAT-TV’s monthly Good News File.

One of those volunteers is 72-year-old Fred Prince, who retired from the aviation industry and knows his way around small electronics.

“Actually, it’s a lot of fun,” Prince said. “I kind of look forward to coming out and working on the trains.”

He’s one of about eight volunteers who keep the trains in good shape.

Prince said many of the locomotives are 20 years old and some of the manufacturers that built them are no longer in business. But that’s not the only challenge. Critters come along to menace the tracks.

“Rabbits, roadrunners, squirrels (are what) … we really have to watch out for,” Prince said. “They’ve derailed the train more than once. We had a bullfrog down on the far end who decided he wanted to stay on the tracks.”

But visitors to the train make it worth the effort to battle wildlife and old machinery.

“The real fun part is watching the kids as they enjoy the trains,” he said. “Especially ones they’re chasing.”

The trains usually run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

“The Good News File” is a series of uplifting stories in partnership with KOAT-TV and KKOB Radio. The Journal will publish a “Good News” feature the first Friday of the month, KOAT-TV will present its feature each second Friday and KKOB each third Friday.