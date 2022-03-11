Editorial: ABQ Council right to revise APD’s civilian oversight

There are good reasons for the Albuquerque City Council to revamp the priorities of the Civilian Police Oversight Agency.

First, morale at the agency is at a low point. Any attention the council can give the agency shows some appreciation for its indispensable work. More importantly, looking ahead to a day when the independent monitor overseeing the court-ordered reform of the Albuquerque Police Department leaves town, trust in independent police oversight will depend on how well the public understands the CPOA’s role — and how well the agency discharges its duties.

Things had not been going well. Eric Olivas, a former CPOA chair, wrote in his letter of resignation “this process is badly broken, and many persons, policies and politics have led to that breakdown.” He was one of four board members to resign from November through December last year.

The volunteer board reviews investigations, and examines APD policy and procedures. The nine CPOA board members are appointed by city councilors.

Past and present members told the Journal the agency is tasked with too wide a swath of complaints. And they say recommendations they make as a result of investigations into police conduct have no real teeth, being often dismissed by the chief of police.

Speaking before a federal judge in the APD reform case last month, Chantal Galloway — who became chair of the CPOA when Olivas resigned — said the oversight board has found itself a “catch-all for things deemed problematic,” and that inaccurate and hyperbolic statements from some in the city have damaged its credibility.

Sponsors of the bill wisely listened to the concerns of board members and crafted a proposal to clarify and, in some cases, narrow the CPOA’s responsibilities, which should give the board more opportunities to focus on policy recommendations.

William Kass, a retired physical scientist and board member, said the board is supposed to split its time between policy development and complaints, but complaints eat up the majority of its attention.

It’s been a slow grind revising the ordinance governing the agency. The legislation was introduced last October, but the council voted to delay a decision on the bill at three previous meetings, making several changes along the way. It passed unanimously on Monday.

Councilor Brook Bassan, who co-sponsored the bill with Councilors Isaac Benton and Pat Davis, said she thinks the changes will be a significant improvement.

“I think that just streamlining their caseload based off of the requirements in the (Court Approved Settlement Agreement) will help minimize some of the burden and what was described as the setup of failure.”

Updates to the CPOA ordinance include expanding the mediation program to resolve complaints filed by citizens against police officers, and adding CPOA qualifications to bar future board members who worked at the Albuquerque Police Department within the past three years.

Meanwhile, the CPOA’s ability to investigate cases has improved significantly. At one point, the agency had only two investigators, leading to a dramatic decline in completed cases. But the agency is now fully staffed with six investigators who handle citizen complaints ranging from dislike of an officer’s tone in a traffic stop, for example, to use of force.

“I think the power of the board lies in its ability to persuade APD to change policies or improve their training or become a better department,” Kass said. “I think that’s built by building relationships between the board, agency, APD and the community.”

This is a good start. But Bassan is correct in pointing out that further revisions may be needed.

One to consider is tackling what should happen when the CPOA determines that an officer’s actions call for that officer to be held accountable, but APD administration disagrees. That will be particularly important in a post-DOJ era.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.