 US, allies to revoke 'most favored nation' status for Russia - Albuquerque Journal

US, allies to revoke ‘most favored nation’ status for Russia

By Zeke Miller / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce Friday that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the announcement. Each country would have to follow its own national processes, the person said. Stripping most favored nation status from Russia would allow the U.S. and allies to impose higher tariffs on some Russian imports, increasing the isolation of the Russian economy in retaliation for the invasion.

Biden’s move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pressed the U.S. and allies to take the action against Russia in remarks to Congress over the weekend. It follows days after the Biden moved to ban imports of Russian oil and gas products.

Biden, after initially slow-walking congressional efforts to take the trade action against Russia, was set to embrace lawmaker efforts to do just that on Friday.

The White House said Biden would speak Friday morning to announce “actions to continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine.”

The sanctions on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal cut off about 60% of U.S. imports from the country.

Most favored nation status requires a country to treat all countries with that status the same. Members of the World Trade Organization share that status, though some countries have special privileges due to their status as developing economies.

Cuba and North Korea do not have MFN status.

U.S. tariffs on Russian goods vary, but many of the most important imports are either duty free or would face a negligible increase in such taxes, Ed Gresser of the Progressive Policy Institute in Washington, D.C., said in an online post.

That includes imports of uranium, rhodium and palladium, king crabs and silver bullion.

Instead of the current tariff rate, buyers of Russian goods would pay rates established under the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930, which disrupted trade during the Great Depression.

Duties would surge from zero to 30% for certain kinds of ammunition and to 10% for some kinds of diamonds.

On Monday, Democrats on the powerful House Ways & Means Committee posted, then removed, an announcement on a bipartisan bill to ban Russian oil imports and slap further trade sanctions on the country, according to an aide, because of pushback from the White House against acting before Biden had coordinated with allies and reached a decision on both matters. The House voted Wednesday on a narrower bill to ban Russian energy imports after Biden instituted the ban by executive order.

Canada was the first major U.S. ally to remove most favored nation status for Russia last week.

Biden’s action was first reported by Bloomberg News.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
AP Feeds
New satellite photos appeared to show ... New satellite photos appeared to show that a massive convoy outside the Ukrainian capital has split up and fanned out into towns and forests ...
2
VP Harris heads to Romania as Ukraine refugee crisis ...
AP Feeds
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and ... U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Romania's president will meet Friday to discuss growing concerns about the influx of displaced people fleeing Ukraine for ...
3
Russians keep pressure on Mariupol; massive convoy breaks up
AP Feeds
Russian forces kept up their bombardment ... Russian forces kept up their bombardment of the port city of Mariupol on Thursday, while satellite photos appeared to show that a massive convoy ...
4
US extends mask rule for travel while weighing new ...
AP Feeds
Federal officials are extending the requirement ... Federal officials are extending the requirement for masks on planes and public transportation for one more month -- through mid-April -- while taking steps ...
5
Scathing reports find military failures in 2020 Kenya attack
AP Feeds
Military investigations have found poor leadership, ... Military investigations have found poor leadership, inadequate training and a 'culture of complacency' among U.S. forces undermined efforts to fend off a 2020 attack ...
6
Pressure builds on Biden to repay Venezuela's goodwill moves
AP Feeds
Pressure is building on the Biden ... Pressure is building on the Biden administration to begin unwinding sanctions on Venezuela after President Nicolas Maduro freed two American prisoners and promised to ...
7
United House OKs $13.6B for Ukraine in huge spending ...
AP Feeds
The House approved a massive spending ... The House approved a massive spending bill Wednesday night that would rush $13.6 billion in U.S. aid to battered Ukraine and its European allies, ...
8
Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for ...
AP Feeds
Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to ... Vice President Kamala Harris' trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia's invasion took an unexpected ...
9
American freed from Venezuela says his 'nightmare' has ended
AP Feeds
An American oil executive freed from ... An American oil executive freed from custody in Venezuela said that even as he celebrates with his family the end of a long 'nightmare,' ...