 Girl Scouts extend cookie program, citing supply chain issues - Albuquerque Journal

Girl Scouts extend cookie program, citing supply chain issues

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

The Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails are extending their cookie program until mid-April. (Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails)

No need to fear if you have yet to snag a box of Thin Mints or Samoas, because the Girl Scout Cookie season will not be ending anytime soon.

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails is extending their cookie program through April 10, according to Rebecca Latham, the organization’s CEO.

The program was initially slated to end March 20, but Latham said that supply chain issues and labor shortages have led to the extension.

“Girls learn real-life lessons in business by setting up their own websites, managing their inventory, marketing, fulfilling orders, and collecting payment,” Latham said in a news release. “It doesn’t get more real-life than maintaining operations through a global pandemic.”

Latham said orders began in late February but came to a halt shortly after.

“Not even Girl Scouts are immune to supply chain woes,” she said.

Longtime cookie favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups will be available in late March, and Adventurefuls, a new cookie, will be available in April.

Some newer varieties like Toffee Tastics and Girl Scout S’mores will not be available due to supply chain issues.

Latham said that she encourages cookie buyers to be patient with Girl Scout Cookie orders.

To order cookies or to offer to host a “cookie booth” where Girl Scouts can sell, visit NMGirlScouts.org.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Girl Scouts extend cookie program, citing supply chain issues
ABQnews Seeker
No need to fear if you ... No need to fear if you have yet to snag a box of Thin Mint ...
2
Texas judge hears case on state's gender care investigations
ABQnews Seeker
including Apple, Google, Johnson & Johnson, ... including Apple, Google, Johnson & Johnson, Meta and Microsoft -- criticized the Texas directive in a full-page ad in the Dallas Morning News. 'The ...
3
Oil companies join fight against US nuclear waste facilities
ABQnews Seeker
Oil companies operating in the most ... Oil companies operating in the most active oilfield in the United States are the latest opponents of plans to store spent nuclear fuel from ...
4
Man who helped thwart attempted kidnapping killed in crash
ABQnews Seeker
An 18-year-old Las Cruces man who ... An 18-year-old Las Cruces man who was hailed as a hero for helping thwart a 2020 attempted kidnapping and assault has died in a ...
5
It's time to 'spring forward' this weekend in most ...
ABQnews Seeker
Even though winter doesn't slip away ... Even though winter doesn't slip away until next weekend, time has its marching orders. In the United States, it's time to 'spring' forward. Daylight ...
6
Liberal US cities change course, now clearing homeless camps
ABQnews Seeker
Makeshift shelters abut busy roadways, tent ... Makeshift shelters abut busy roadways, tent cities line sidewalks, tarps cover broken-down cars, and sleeping bags are tucked in storefront doorways. The reality of ...
7
Working on the railroad
ABQnews Seeker
Volunteers keep the Botanic Garden train ... Volunteers keep the Botanic Garden train chugging along
8
LANL reports two more radiation contamination incidents in Jan.
ABQnews Seeker
One instance led to the repair ... One instance led to the repair of a transfer device
9
Two years into COVID: 'A much better place'
ABQnews Seeker
But state mourns the more than ... But state mourns the more than 7,000 New Mexicans who have died from the virus