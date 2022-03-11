Girl Scouts extend cookie program, citing supply chain issues

No need to fear if you have yet to snag a box of Thin Mints or Samoas, because the Girl Scout Cookie season will not be ending anytime soon.

Girl Scouts of New Mexico Trails is extending their cookie program through April 10, according to Rebecca Latham, the organization’s CEO.

The program was initially slated to end March 20, but Latham said that supply chain issues and labor shortages have led to the extension.

“Girls learn real-life lessons in business by setting up their own websites, managing their inventory, marketing, fulfilling orders, and collecting payment,” Latham said in a news release. “It doesn’t get more real-life than maintaining operations through a global pandemic.”

Latham said orders began in late February but came to a halt shortly after.

“Not even Girl Scouts are immune to supply chain woes,” she said.

Longtime cookie favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils and Lemon-Ups will be available in late March, and Adventurefuls, a new cookie, will be available in April.

Some newer varieties like Toffee Tastics and Girl Scout S’mores will not be available due to supply chain issues.

Latham said that she encourages cookie buyers to be patient with Girl Scout Cookie orders.

To order cookies or to offer to host a “cookie booth” where Girl Scouts can sell, visit NMGirlScouts.org.