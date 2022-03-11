Class 4A boys basketball: Murillo-sparked Highland, Del Norte win semifinals

Jose Murillo scored 21 of his 27 points in the second half and the top-seeded Highland Hornets used a third-quarter surge to pull away from No. 4 seed St. Pius for a 60-49 win Friday in the Class 4A boys basketball semifinal round at the Pit.

Awaiting Highland in the championship round is Del Norte, a 49-44 winner in the other semifinal over Belen. (More details to come on that game here at abqjournal.com/sports.)

Highland (25-3) improved to 4-0 against District 5-4A rival St. Pius (19-9) on the season, but the Hornets had to make some adjustments in the second half to get Murillo more opportunities. St. Pius led 23-22 at the break, and the Hornets’ 6-foot-9 post had just six points and no free throw attempts.

“That was the fourth time we had played this year, and they hadn’t ever played a 1-2-2 zone against us,” Highland coach Justin Woody said. “It caused us some problems in the first half. We put an emphasis on getting the ball to the high post to Gustavo (Ayala del toro) or Brandon (Medina) so that we either had open free-throw jumpers or could get the ball one-on-one to Jose in the post.

“That was kind of the difference. It allowed us to get some easy shots and get in a rhythm offensively.”

The Hornets outscored the Sartans 22-8 in the pivotal third period to take a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. St. Pius ramped up its defensive pressure to get to within 52-47 with 2:39 remaining, but Highland closed the game on an 8-2 run — with all of its output coming at the foul line.

Murillo had a game-high 23 rebounds to propel the Hornets to a 50-to-29 advantage on the boards and a 25-to-11 edge in second-chance points. Tanner Davis led St. Pius with 16 points, while Brian Kalb added 11.

NO. 1 HIGHLAND 60, NO. 4 ST. PIUS 49

ST. PIUS (19-9): Tanner Davis 5-13 4-4 16, Dominic Esparza 2-7 2-2 6, Chris Coash 4-14 0-2 9, Brian Kalb 5-15 1-1 11, Jason Montoya 1-5 1-1 3, Nicholas Rodriguez 0-0 0-0 0, Cade Freeze 0-0 0-0 0, Aidan Thomas 1-1 0-0 2, Ethan Valencia 0-0 0-0 0, Frankie Gutierrez 0-1 0-0 0, Alejandro Sapien 0-0 0-0 0, Isaiah Jeantete 0-0 0-0 0, Gene Trujillo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-59 10-12 49.

HIGHLAND (25-3): JoJo Woody 0-2 1-2 1, Alexis Dominguez 3-10 1-4 9, Gustavo Ayala del toro 4-12 0-0 9, Raul Stanford 1-6 0-2 3, Jose Murillo 9-15 9-12 27, Eliab Lopez 0-2 0-0 0, Brandon Medina 2-5 0-0 5, Kevin Guirado 0-1 6-6 6, Fernando Hernandez 0-1 0-0 0, Jonathan Guerrero 0-0 0-0 0, Ricardo Leon 0-0 0-0 0, JJ Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 17-26 60.

St. Pius 6 17 8 18—49

Highland 10 12 22 16—60

Halftime—St. Pius 23-22. 3-Point Goals—St. Pius 3-19 (Davis 2-6, Esparza 0-3, Coash 1-4, Kalb 0-4, Montoya 0-2); Highland 5-23 (Woody 0-1, Dominguez 2-7, del toro 1-2, Stanford 1-5, Lopez 0-2, Medina 1-4, Guirado 0-1, Hernandez 0-1). Rebounds—St. Pius 29 (Rodriguez 10); Highland 50 (Murillo 23). Assists—St. Pius 10 (Coash 6); Highland 10 (Dominguez 5). Total Fouls—St. Pius 24; Highland 14. Fouled Out: St. Pius, Thomas; Highland, Stanford. Technicals: Highland 2 (Team, Stanford)

