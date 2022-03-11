 Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram - Albuquerque Journal

Russia widens social media crackdown by blocking Instagram

By The Associated Press

(AP) — Russian regulators said Friday that the country’s internet users will be blocked from accessing Instagram, saying it’s being used to call for violence against Russian soldiers.

In Moscow’s latest move to restrict access to foreign social media platforms, communications and media regulator Roskomnadzor said in a statement that it’s restricting national access to Instagram. It said the platform is spreading “calls to commit violent acts against Russian citizens, including military personnel.”

Roskomnadzor cited a Thursday tweet by Meta spokesman Andy Stone conveying a company statement saying it had “made allowances for forms of political expression that would normally violate our rules on violent speech, such as ‘death to the Russian invaders’.”

Stone’s statement followed a Reuters report that Meta was making a temporary change to its hate speech policy to allow Facebook and Instagram users in some countries to call for violence against Russians and Russian soldiers in the context of the Ukraine invasion.

The statement stressed that the company “still won’t allow credible calls for violence against Russian civilians.”

Facebook parent Meta Platforms, which also owns Instagram, on Friday defended what it described as a temporary decision “taken in extraordinary and unprecedented circumstances.”

“I want to be crystal clear: Our policies are focused on protecting people’s rights to speech as an expression of self-defense in reaction to a military invasion of their country,” said a statement Friday from Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs.

“The fact is, if we applied our standard content policies without any adjustments we would now be removing content from ordinary Ukrainians expressing their resistance and fury at the invading military forces, which would rightly be viewed as unacceptable,” Clegg added.

He noted that the policy only applies in Ukraine and the company hasn’t changed its policies against hate speech targeting Russian people.

Russia has already blocked access to Facebook, limited access to Twitter and criminalized the intentional spreading of what Moscow deems to be “fake” reports, as part of President Vladimir Putin’s crackdown on social media and news outlets like the BBC.

Big tech companies, meanwhile, have moved to restrict Russian state media from using their platforms to spread propaganda and misinformation.

YouTube said Friday it’s blocking access globally to channels associated with Russian state-funded media. It previously blocked them — specifically RT and Sputnik — across Europe.

YouTube, which is owned by Google, announced the move in a Twitter post, saying that while the change is effective immediately, it would take time for systems to ramp up. It said it’s also removing content about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that “minimizes or trivializes well-documented violent events.”

The Kremlin refers to the invasion as a “special military operation” and not a war. YouTube previously paused YouTube ads in Russia. Now, it’s extending that to all the ways it makes money on the platform in Russia.

Meta has also barred Russian state media from Instagram and Facebook.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Stocks fall again as uncertainty over Ukraine war persists
Money
Stocks fell again after another bumpy ... Stocks fell again after another bumpy day of trading on Wall Street Friday, marking the fourth losing week in the last five. Uncertainty about ...
2
Girl Scouts extend cookie program, citing supply chain issues
ABQnews Seeker
No need to fear if you ... No need to fear if you have yet to snag a box of Thin Mint ...
3
Oil companies join fight against US nuclear waste facilities
ABQnews Seeker
Oil companies operating in the most ... Oil companies operating in the most active oilfield in the United States are the latest opponents of plans to store spent nuclear fuel from ...
4
Hydrogen-based aviation takes off
ABQnews Seeker
Company will build factory at the ... Company will build factory at the Sunport, employ 500
5
New Mexico average gas price reaches record high
ABQnews Seeker
NM average price for a gallon ... NM average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline is $1.37 more than the same day last year
6
Ventana Ranch to get new Dion's location
ABQnews Seeker
West Side residents will soon have ... West Side residents will soon have another Dion's location to visit when the craving for pizza and green chile ranch hits.
7
Frontier to debut nonstop ABQ-Nevada flight
ABQnews Seeker
Frontier Airlines is planning to launch ... Frontier Airlines is planning to launch a new, twice-weekly nonstop flight between Albuquerque and Las Vegas, Nevada, in May, according to a release from ...
8
Lawmakers expect more crime, tax bills in 2023 session
ABQnews Seeker
Governor must act on most bills ... Governor must act on most bills passed in this year’s session before Wednesday.
9
US strikes harder at Putin, banning all Russian oil ...
Around the Region
Striking harder at Russia's economy, President ... Striking harder at Russia's economy, President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a ban on Russian oil imports in retaliation for Vladimir Putin's onslaught in ...