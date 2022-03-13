47 years later, NM’s challenges are deja vu, all over again

Forty-seven years ago as a freshman senator, I encountered a political establishment that limited

access to constituents. We changed government dramatically in the ensuing 30 years as we confronted challenges to voting and water rights, education, unemployment, predatory lenders and poverty.

Sound familiar? It’s been 18 years since I retired from public service, and today our Legislature is still facing the same challenges. To quote Yogi Berra: “it’s deja vu, all over again.”

I want to first extend kudos to the bipartisan lawmakers’ efforts for increasing salaries, boosting education budgets, cutting gross receipts taxes and slashing rates that predatory lenders can charge poor people.

Nonetheless, today, New Mexicans are experiencing growing despair; they’re struggling, not only with the pandemic, but with hunger, poverty, spiking rent and food prices, and continuing education disparities.

• We’re paying more for gas despite skyrocketing gas and oil resources. So, with all our natural and human assets, we’re still among the four poorest states in the country.

• The super rich corporations’ wealth is also skyrocketing but they still reap taxpayer subsidies and pay no corporate taxes here while our poor and working families struggle.

• Everyone knows education is key to our future, yet four years ago, the state was sued by Hispanic and Native Americans for violating their state constitutional right to sufficient education.

In 1975 education made up 55% of the state budget; today the budget only makes up about 45%. And our education system is still broken but a comprehensive reform plan is still not in sight.

Comes now the “Invisible Majority.” I seldom singled out my own community for help because I expected our Hispanic elected leaders would take care of our families. But I was wrong.

Our children outnumber all groups put together. But schools are still failing to graduate half of Hispanos who make up 62% of all school kids.

• Hispanas graduate at higher numbers than Hispanos, yet they’re underemployed and get paid 57 cents for the same work an Anglo man gets $1 for. Our Hispanic governor can only find nine qualified Hispanos for her 27 Cabinet secretaries? Parity demands Hispanics should number at least 14.

• We have Afro-American and Native American departments, but Hispanics far outnumber them and they also need attention for their myriad problems.

• In 2010 the Hispanic Education Act was passed, but it’s never been funded. If it had been, we would never again be called the worst state to raise a child – we’re currently ranked 49th.

Elected officials, especially Hispanics, and the media continue treating us as “Invisible Americans” even though addressing Hispanos’ needs will, in turn, improve the lives of every New Mexican.

Hopefully, our current political establishment will recover the passion to advocate for our current class of disenfranchised constituents. Our future demands investing in the mass majority of New Mexicans, not mainly the elite.

My 30-year career as a public servant was the ride of a lifetime, and we made fundamental changes for our disenfranchised. I had plenty of disagreements with both Republicans and Democrats along the way, but our divisions are nothing compared to the hate and divisions on the national political landscape today. Our state is still a model for the country.

Finally, my political and personal record beyond elected office has been scrutinized by all the media, as it should be.

But before it’s too late I’m ready to tell my own story. And so I’m writing my biography with the assistance of Dr. José Armas. It will include the good, bad and ugly chapters. And I welcome your comments about my record.

To contact Manny Aragón, email maformersenator@gmail.com.

Editor’s note: Manny Aragón represented Albuquerque in the New Mexico Senate from 1975 to 2004, when he left to become president of New Mexico Highlands University, a job he held for two years. He pleaded guilty in October 2008 to one count of conspiracy and two counts of mail fraud in a Metropolitan Courthouse construction scandal that siphoned off more than $4 million from the court construction project. He admitted stealing more than $600,000. He began serving his federal prison term in June 2009 and was released from a federal prison in Colorado in December 2013.