 Efforts to cut methane waste help to disarm Putin, protect New Mexico - Albuquerque Journal

Efforts to cut methane waste help to disarm Putin, protect New Mexico

By Jon Goldstein / Senior Director of Regulatory & Legislative Affairs, Environmental Defense Fund

The world is watching in horror as Russian artillery lights up the sky night after night in Ukraine and innocent civilians seek shelter from Russian aggression. Unfortunately, some are using the crisis in Ukraine to score political points, increase oil and gas drilling, and slow regulatory progress on methane here in the United States. They argue higher demand for natural gas in Europe dictates looser environmental standards back home.

The fact is the time has never been more critical for strong, sensible rules to cut methane waste and pollution here in New Mexico and across the U.S.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is right to address the state’s serious problem with oil and gas, methane and air pollution. For far too long, New Mexicans have been burdened with one of the nation’s worst pollution problems. Operators here emit over a million metric tons of methane annually. And, since methane is the primary component of natural gas, those emissions result in more than $273 million worth of wasted natural gas that would otherwise be heating and powering homes, and more than $43 million in lost revenue that could go toward public education every single year.

The standards recently enacted by the state’s Oil Conservation Commission and the proposed rules the Environmental Improvement Board (EIB) will consider this month will ensure operators minimize the leaking, venting and flaring of natural gas, and associated oil and gas air pollution across the supply chain. First and foremost, these requirements protect the health of local communities and our climate. These rules also safeguard our energy security and stop the senseless waste of domestic resources at a time when Putin is attacking Western allies who are dependent on Russian exports.

This conflict has shown that, to Putin, energy is a weapon he has no compunction wielding for his autocratic and antidemocratic ends. Therefore, every molecule of methane that isn’t wasted here in New Mexico is one less bullet in Russia’s energy arsenal.

Ultimately, long-term energy security in Europe and here in the U.S. will require an accelerated transition to clean energy. Renewable energy is home-grown and virtually immune to global instability – and it’s creating jobs faster than almost any sector of the economy.

In the meantime, we must continue to clean up the oil and gas industry, and limit methane pollution and waste. When the EIB meets next month, it should finalize the strongest possible rules that include improvements supported by community and environmental advocates, as well as OXY, the second-largest oil producer in the state, to ensure all wells are inspected, and front-line communities are prioritized and receive the most frequent inspections.

If we don’t act, oil and gas flares in New Mexico’s Permian will continue to light the night sky and leaks across the state will needlessly waste our resources. Strong methane waste, and oil and gas air pollution rules are the right thing for New Mexico’s bottom line, the health of our families, and our energy and climate security.


