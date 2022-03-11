 Democrats say Spirit-Frontier merger could boost airfares - Albuquerque Journal

Democrats say Spirit-Frontier merger could boost airfares

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON — Several congressional Democrats are warning that the proposed combination of Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines would reduce competition among low-cost carriers and drive up fares during a time of inflation.

The lawmakers said previous mergers have hurt consumers and workers, and if Frontier and Spirit ever drop their budget-carrier business model, the industry “would lose an important check on prices.”

Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., along with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and five others urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Justice Department’s antitrust division to review the merger closely for potential violations of antitrust law, and consider acting to stop it.

The federal agencies declined to comment Friday beyond saying they had received the letter.

The Biden administration has signaled that it will scrutinize mergers more closely to promote competition. In September, the Justice Department sued to block a partnership in which American Airlines and JetBlue Airways agreed to work together in the Northeast. The Trump administration had allowed that deal to go through.

Frontier and Spirit announced last month that they would combine in a $2.9 billion deal to create the nation’s fifth-largest airline by passenger-carrying capacity. Denver-based Frontier would have a controlling share.

They say their deal would help consumers by creating a more powerful low-cost competitor to American, Delta, United and Southwest, which together control about 80% of the U.S. air-travel market.

The lawmakers, however, said “Spirit and Frontier are already the two least-liked airlines in America,” and a merger could make the customer experience worse because travelers who get mistreated would have no close alternatives among discount carriers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Two years into COVID: 'A much better place'
ABQnews Seeker
But state mourns the more than ... But state mourns the more than 7,000 New Mexicans who have died from the virus
2
Hydrogen-based aviation takes off
ABQnews Seeker
Company will build factory at the ... Company will build factory at the Sunport, employ 500
3
Bipartisan support grows for session to challenge veto
ABQnews Seeker
Bill governor nixed would have authorized ... Bill governor nixed would have authorized $50M in supplemental spending
4
Russian offensive widens as US imposes new trade sanctions
AP Feeds
Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine ... Russia widened its offensive in Ukraine on Friday, striking airfields in the west and a major industrial city in the east, while the huge ...
5
New Mexico terror trial in limbo years after compound ...
ABQnews Seeker
Arrests were made at northern NM ... Arrests were made at northern NM site
6
Deliberations target ozone pollution by oil, gas industry
ABQnews Seeker
Board is seeking flexible regulations for ... Board is seeking flexible regulations for a 'broad spectrum' of companies
7
Man dies by suicide while in custody at MDC
ABQnews Seeker
Inmate convicted in California, held on ... Inmate convicted in California, held on parole violation, is 14th to die at county jail since April 2020
8
City Council seeks to renegotiate police reform agreement
Uncategorized
Resolution motivated by AG's reform memo Resolution motivated by AG's reform memo
9
Working on the railroad
ABQnews Seeker
Volunteers keep the Botanic Garden train ... Volunteers keep the Botanic Garden train chugging along
10
LANL reports two more radiation contamination incidents in Jan.
ABQnews Seeker
One instance led to the repair ... One instance led to the repair of a transfer device